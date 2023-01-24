GOSHEN — Sewer fees will be waived for six months for property at 417 Gra Roy Drive that is being rehabbed by Dale Klassen.
At the end of six months, Klaasen will return to the Goshen Board of Public Works, which approved the waiver Monday, and see where the renovations stand.
Klaasen told the board that he will be installing all new plumbing in the home, which he intends to reside in. While renovating, he does not want to pay the monthly flat sewer rate since he will not be using sewer services.
Once the plumbing work is done, he said he intends to hook up to city water and then would have a meter to be billed for use.
Currently, the home has a private well, so there is no way for the city to monitor sewage use, Director of Public Works Dustin Sailor said.
“The utility just can’t work on an honor system,” he told the council.
Klassen said he understood, however, the city has no allowances or exceptions in its utilities ordinance for sewer fees when there are vacancies or a person is rehabbing a home, or even when someone has died. Prior to his owning the Gra Roy home, it had been vacant for a year after the homeowner died and the family still had to pay a flat sewer fee, he said.
The only exception is for snowbirds who can disconnect and then reconnect for $27.
Sailor said there are 263 sewer-only accounts in the city. The utilities keep track to see if people are living in those homes because they have no way to monitor the sewer without a water meter.
The board opted to waive the fee for Klassen for six months and then reassess the situation.
Board members also gave approval to Kyle and Allison Stiffney, 702 S. Sixth St., to update their existing patio, which extends into the right of way, including replacing existing brick and reducing the height of fencing.
PROPERTY PURCHASE
The board approved a resolution concerning the acquisition of property at 1402 W. Wilden Ave. The resolution ratifies Mayor Jeremy Stutsman’s execution of the purchase agreement Dec. 22. The property is the former Teledata Building and is located across from the wastewater treatment plant.
Stutsman said it fits the needs of the city. The front office is immaculate, he said. The city can consolidate all of its files in one location, he pointed out.
The purchase price for the property is $345,000.
SETTLEMENT
The board approved a settlement agreement to pay $3,565 within 45 days to Anita Shannon, Elkhart.
The city purchased her property at 708 E. Lincoln Ave. for $22,500 as part of a public works project. The city issues Shannon an IRS Form 1099 that attributed income to her. This caused the IRS to assess income taxes to Shannon, who then hired an attorney to help her resolve the IRS claim. She filed a tort claim against the city and the $3,565 was the resolution.
Board members also:
• Approved a $130,000 Community Development Block Grant-funded agreement for multi-unit housing rehabilitation with Lacasa Inc., Goshen.
• Approved closing Chicago Avenue between North Harrison Street and North Riverside Boulevard to through traffic from Tuesday through this Friday.
• Hired Daniil Shendel and Matthew Whelchel as probationary patrol officers with the Goshen Police Department, retroactive to Monday.
• Made a conditional offer of employment to Jared Smith to join the Goshen Fire Department.
• Approved the closure of a portion of Eighth Street between East Jackson and Franklin Street for a day sometime between Jan. 24 and 27.
• Approved an agreement with Arion Consultants Inc. for work on the Lower Elkhart River Water Quality Management Planning Grant, not to exceed $154,725.
STORMWATER BOARD
The Goshen Stormwater Board, which consists of Board of Public Works members Stutsman, Mike Landis and Mary Nichols, conducted a public hearing on erosion and sediment control issues at Green Oaks of Goshen construction project, 282 Johnson St.
Jason Kauffman, stormwater coordinator for the city, said that city inspectors have been out to the site 17 times and have given six notices of violations. The main concern is that erosion and sediment will continue running into Rock Run Creek.
David Foos of Evergreen Construction, which is building the project, said his crews have been addressing issues as they have come up.
“It’s a big project,” he said. A new washout was installed this week, he pointed out, and that his company is making attempts to mitigate the list of problems. Foos said he plans to be on site more and will be more diligent about making sure they are meeting city requirements.
The board decided that a document would be approved that would hold the construction company to keeping the site in compliance. No fines would be assessed at this time.
Board member Landis said the agreement would be the first step before getting into fines.