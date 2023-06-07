Hoping to reduce the deaths and injuries from home fires, ACT Nappanee-Wakarusa is emphasizing home fire awareness at its booth at the June 16 Friday Fest, from 5-8 p.m. in Nappanee.
The booth will be located in the Downtown Pavilion at 201 W. Market Street, Nappanee. A game for children to win fire hats and fire-awareness toys and stickers will allow adults a chance to gather materials to plan a home fire escape plan. Residents who do not yet have smoke detectors can sign up for free detectors and installation by teams from the American Red Cross, which is cooperating with this event.
Nationwide, a home fire occurs every 87 seconds, leading to an estimated 358,500 home fires every year. Every day, seven people die from home fires. Statistics show that 50% of these fires start in the kitchen, 7% begin in the bedroom, 4% start in the living room, 3% in the laundry room and 6% are chimney fires.
Having a home fire escape plan is crucial to prevent death and injury. It is important to know how to get out of your home in two minutes, and setting up the plan and then practicing a home fire drill is important. At the ACT Nappanee-Wakarusa booth, residents can pick up literature to make such a plan easily. These materials are free and available in both English and Spanish.
ACT Nappanee-Wakarusa also encourages everyone to check the age of your home’s existing smoke detectors. If more than 10 years old, the sensors in home smoke detectors are probably bad and the detector should be replaced.
ACT Nappanee-Wakarusa is a civic organization of Independent, Progressive and Democrat voters who work to Advance Community Together in the Nappanee, Wakarusa and nearby areas of Elkhart County.