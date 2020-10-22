Holiday crafts & bazaars

OCT. 31
56th Annual Bazaar and Bake Sale — 9 a.m. to noon at Rock Run Church of the Brethren, 64985 C.R. 33, Goshen. Items for sale will include crafts, comforters (queen and twin), cinnamon rolls, pies, snacks and other food items, which will all be packaged. Cookie Walk cookies will be available in wrapped packages. There will not be a lunch counter this year. All proceeds will benefit local charities. No outside vendors.
NOV. 2
LADIES NIGHT OUT — From 5 to 7:30 p.m., the event is hosted by the Community Church of Waterford, 65154 C.R. 21, Goshen, featuring handmade arts and craft items, clothing, jewelry, household goods, toys, home décor and more. A portion of the proceeds will go to benefit Interfaith Hospitality Network of Goshen.
NOV. 7
Bazaar — From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Zion Missionary Church, 1135 E. Hively Ave., Elkhart.
