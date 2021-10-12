Nov. 6
• Holly-Days Happenings — This year's Holly-Day Happenings will be a fundraiser for Neil Myers, Danielle Smith and Michael Yutzy. The event will take place Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Grace Community Church, 20076 C.R. 36, Goshen. There will be arts, crafts and vendors, along with food for sale, and gift baskets and raffle ticket drawings. the event is open to the public. For more information, contact Melanie Beck at 574-536-8541.
Nov. 13
• Holiday Fantasy Bazaar — Osceola United Methodist Church, 431 N. Beech Road, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Craft vendors, second time around, books, country kitchen, snacks and lunch served. Sponsored by United Methodist Women. For more information, call 574-679-4435.
