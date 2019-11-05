Holiday crafts & bazaars

Saturday
Sugar & Spice Bazaar — 9 a.m.-2 p.m. St. John's Episcopal Church, 601 E. Vistula, Bristol. Soup lunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Items include church-made strudels, fresh baked cookies and a goodie walk, as well as other home-baked foods. Vendors include Apron Lady, 31 Bags, Ray of Light Oils and 3-D Jewelry/Gifts. Raffles include wine and cheese basket, garden basket, spaghetti night basket, silent auction table. Contact Cindy Keck at 574-848-7255 or 574-370-9253.
Holiday Fantasy Bazaar — 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at Osceola United Methodist Church, 431 N. Beech Road, Osceola. There will be local crafters, vendors and lunch on site.
Christmas Holiday Bazaar — 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, 22045 C.R. 18, Goshen.
River of Life Fellowship Holiday Bazaar — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 11162 Ind. 120, Middlebury. Admission will be free, with door prizes awarded every half hour. Fifty vendors will be on hand, with 15 of them new. The majority of the vendors will be selling handcrafted items. Along with craft vendors there will be bubble tea, baked goods and a popcorn bar.
NOV. 16
12th annual Milford Community Bazaar — From 8 a.m.-2 p.m. in the gym of the Milford Elementary School, 611 W. Emeline St., Milford. Breakfast and lunch will be served by Milford Helping Hands 4-H club. Lots of handmade crafts by area crafters include handmade jewelry, hats, gloves, doll clothes, hair accessories, rag quilts, wood crafts, handmade purses, floral, woven rugs, wreaths, upcycled items, fleece blankets, peanut brittle, cheeseballs, baked goods and more. Home shopping vendors include Thirty One, Pampered Chef, Norwex, Mary Kay, Tupperware, Creative Memories, Stampin Up, Scentsy, Pink Zebra, plus more. There will be a Kid’s Market, featuring all items handmade by children, and a food drive for Milford Food Pantry. Bring a donation to be entered into a drawing for a gift certificate. For questions or a vendor application, email us milfordbazaar08@gmail.com, call Nancy at 574-457-9089 or Laurie at 574-221-1697.
Craft Show — From 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Yellow Creek Mennonite Church, 64901 C.R. 11, Goshen. There will be homemade craft items, home party vendors and a bake sale. Homemade cheeseballs, breakfast and lunch will be served, including breakfast frittata, coffee cake, pulled pork sandwiches, potato soup and fresh fruit. The event will be located in the fellowship hall and multi-purpose room at the far west end of the church.
Dec. 7
Annual Millersburg Shop-oRama — From 7 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the Millersburg Clinton Fire Territory Station. Vendors representing Color Steet, Scentsy, Norwex, Usborne Books, Ruby Ribbon, Mystic Rose, Plunder Design, 31 Designs and numerous local businesses will be there with cash and carry items and items for Christmas delivery. For more information, call Jennie at 574-202-2774
DEC. 14
Annual Cookie Walk — At 8:30 a.m., Dunlap United Methodist Church, 23674 U.S. 33, Elkhart. There will be cookies, fruit cakes, pizzelles, candy, Amish peanut butter and handmade cards.
Holiday crafts and bazaars can be submitted to news@goshennews.com.
