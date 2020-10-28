Holiday crafts & bazaars

GOSHEN [mdash] Wilma J. Miller, 86, of Goshen, died at 11:55 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, at her residence. She was born April 11, 1934, in Shipshewana, to Jonas and Rosa (Bontrager) Beachy. On Dec. 4, 1952, in Shipshewana, she married Harley Jay Miller, and he survives. Survivors in addition to h…