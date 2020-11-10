Holiday crafts & bazaars

DEC. 5
COOKIE AND CAKE WALK — 8 a.m. to noon, Creekside Church of the Brethren, 60455 C.R. 113, Elkhart, will offer dozens of varieties of homemade cookies and holiday treats available for purchase. Proceeds will go toward community outreach. Safety measures to protect against COVID-19 will be followed. Guests can shop indoors socially distanced. All items will be pre-packaged. For more information, call 574-875-7800 or visit www.creeksideconnected.com or their Facebook page for more information.
