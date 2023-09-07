Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who is running for governor, has proposed the gradual elimination of the state income tax. This tax brings in about $8 billion a year and is a third of the total state revenue. She has not presented specifics in her plan for the elimination. Senate Republicans suggested the same idea several months ago, so a legislative task force was created to examine the state’s entire tax system. Would you support legislators restructuring Indiana’s tax system if they decided to do so?

