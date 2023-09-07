SATURDAY, SEPT. 16
Craft Bazaar — ADEC’s Gaining Grounds Center will host its second annual craft bazaar. On Sept. 16 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., more than 20 local vendors will be selling jewelry, soap, ceramics, artwork and more. While strolling through the bazaar people can sip on a drink from ADEC’s Coffee House, order a doughnut from DonutNV or savory barbeque from Fox’s Smoke N’ Grill, participate in outdoor activities, and dance along to a DJ.
Art by ADEC will also be selling artwork created by the artists that attend ADEC programming. When people make a purchase from Art by ADEC, 50% of the proceeds go to the artist and 50% goes back into the program to help replenish their art supplies.
The event is sponsor LaVanture Products. Those who are interested in sponsoring an ADEC event should reach out to Courtney Kahlenbeck at 574-848-2457 or email kahlenbeckc@adecinc.com.
SATURDAY, OCT. 21
Fall Bazaar — Bristol Community Church Fall Bazaar will take place at 201 S. Division St., Bristol, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 21.
SATURDAY, NOV. 4
Holiday Craft Bazaar — First United Methodist Church is hosting a holiday craft bazaar and bake sale on Nov. 4, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the church located at 720 S. Main St., Middlebury. Assorted craft items as well as breakfast and lunch will be available for purchase. Proceeds will be shared by the Middlebury Food Pantry and Bashor Children’s Home. Sisters of Strength is sponsoring this event. For information, call 574-849-0430 or 574-849-4709.