SATURDAY, SEPT. 16
ADEC Art — ADEC’s Gaining Grounds Center will have its second annual craft bazaar this Saturday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. More than 20 local vendors will be selling jewelry, soap, ceramics, artwork and more. While strolling through the bazaar, people can sip on a drink from ADEC’s coffee house, Gaining Grounds, order a tasty doughnut from DonutNV or savory barbecue from Fox’s Smoke N’ Grill, participate in outdoor activities, and dance along to a DJ.
Art by ADEC will also be selling artwork created by the talented artists who attend ADEC programming. When people make a purchase from Art by ADEC, 50% of the proceeds go to the artist and 50% goes back into the program to help replenish their art supplies.
The sponsor is LaVanture Products, Elkhart. Those who are interested in sponsoring an ADEC event should reach out to Courtney Kahlenbeck at 574-848-2457 or email kahlenbeckc@adecinc.com.
SATURDAY, OCT. 21
Fall Bazaar — Bristol Community Church Fall Bazaar will take place at 201 S. Division St., Bristol, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 21.
SATURDAY, NOV. 4
Holiday Craft Bazaar — First United Methodist Church is hosting a holiday craft bazaar and bake sale Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church, located at 720 S. Main St., Middlebury.
Assorted craft items as well as breakfast and lunch will be available for purchase. Proceeds will be shared by the Middlebury Food Pantry and Bashor Children’s Home. Sisters of Strength is sponsoring this event.
For information, call 574-849-0430 or 574-849-4709.
SATURDAY, NOV. 11
Holiday Bazaar — Grace Lutheran Church is hosting a holiday bazaar Saturday, Nov. 11, from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the church located at 831 W. Marion St., Elkhart. Decorated cookies, baked items, mincemeat, jam, crafts, themed gift baskets and breakfast will be available for purchase.
Send holiday craft and bazaar announcements to news@goshennews.com. Listings will be printed and updated online each Thursday. For more information, call 574-533-2151, ext. 240311.