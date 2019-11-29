Dec. 7
Annual Millersburg Shop-o-Rama — From 7 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the Millersburg Clinton Fire Territory Station. Vendors representing Color Street, Scentsy, Norwex, Usborne Books, Ruby Ribbon, Mystic Rose, Plunder Design, 31 Designs and numerous local businesses will be there with cash and carry items and items for Christmas delivery. For more information, call Jennie at 574-202-2774.
Cookie Walk — Members of Living Water Mennonite Church will host their 16th annual Cookie Walk fundraiser from 7 to 11 a.m. Proceeds from the event will benefit A Rosie Place in South Bend and Goshen Interfaith Hospitality Network. The church is located at 65215 C.R. 27 in Goshen. For more information, contact Emily Stoltzfus at 574-238-4349. (There is a photo with this in Local Photos)
DEC. 14
Annual Cookie Walk — At 8:30 a.m., Dunlap United Methodist Church, 23674 U.S. 33, Elkhart. There will be cookies, fruit cakes, pizzelles, candy, Amish peanut butter and handmade cards.
