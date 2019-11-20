SATURDAY
Holiday One Stop & Shop open house — From 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Ramer Mennonite Youth Center, 24647 C.R. 44, Nappanee. There will be more than 55 booths and cash/carry items, as well as a coffee bar and lunch. For more information, call 574-831-6855.
Dec. 7
Annual Millersburg Shop-o-Rama — From 7 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the Millersburg Clinton Fire Territory Station. Vendors representing Color Street, Scentsy, Norwex, Usborne Books, Ruby Ribbon, Mystic Rose, Plunder Design, 31 Designs and numerous local businesses will be there with cash-and-carry items and items for Christmas delivery. For more information, call Jennie at 574-202-2774.
Cookie Walk — Members of Living Water Mennonite Church will host their 16th annual Cookie Walk fundraiser from 7 to 11 a.m. Proceeds from the event will benefit A Rosie Place in South Bend and Goshen Interfaith Hospitality Network. The church is located at 65215 C.R. 27 in Goshen. For more information, contact Emily Stoltzfus at 574-238-4349.
DEC. 14
Annual Cookie Walk — At 8:30 a.m., Dunlap United Methodist Church, 23674 U.S. 33, Elkhart. There will be cookies, fruit cakes, pizzelles, candy, Amish peanut butter and handmade cards.
Holiday crafts and bazaars can be submitted to news@goshennews.com.
