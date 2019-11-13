Saturday
12th annual Milford Community Bazaar — From 8 a.m.-2 p.m. in the gym of the Milford Elementary School, 611 W. Emeline St., Milford. Breakfast and lunch will be served by Milford Helping Hands 4-H club. Lots of handmade crafts by area crafters include handmade jewelry, hats, gloves, doll clothes, hair accessories, rag quilts, wood crafts, handmade purses, floral, woven rugs, wreaths, upcycled items, fleece blankets, peanut brittle, cheeseballs, baked goods and more. Home shopping vendors include Thirty One, Pampered Chef, Norwex, Mary Kay, Tupperware, Creative Memories, Stampin Up, Scentsy, Pink Zebra, plus more. There will be a Kid’s Market, featuring all items handmade by children, and a food drive for Milford Food Pantry. Bring a donation to be entered into a drawing for a gift certificate. For questions or a vendor application, email us milfordbazaar08@gmail.com, call Nancy at 574-457-9089 or Laurie at 574-221-1697.
Craft Show — From 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Yellow Creek Mennonite Church, 64901 C.R. 11, Goshen. There will be homemade craft items, home party vendors and a bake sale. Homemade cheeseballs, breakfast and lunch will be served, including breakfast frittata, coffee cake, pulled pork sandwiches, potato soup and fresh fruit. The event will be located in the fellowship hall and multi-purpose room at the far west end of the church.
Nov. 23
Holiday One Stop & Shop open house — From 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Ramer Mennonite Youth Center, 24647 C.R. 44, Nappanee. There will be more than 55 booths and cash/ carry items, as well as a coffee bar and lunch. For more information, call 574-831-6855.
Dec. 7
Annual Millersburg Shop-o-Rama — From 7 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the Millersburg Clinton Fire Territory Station. Vendors representing Color Street, Scentsy, Norwex, Usborne Books, Ruby Ribbon, Mystic Rose, Plunder Design, 31 Designs and numerous local businesses will be there with cash and carry items and items for Christmas delivery. For more information, call Jennie at 574-202-2774
DEC. 14
Annual Cookie Walk — At 8:30 a.m., Dunlap United Methodist Church, 23674 U.S. 33, Elkhart. There will be cookies, fruit cakes, pizzelles, candy, Amish peanut butter and handmade cards.
Holiday crafts and bazaars can be submitted to news@goshennews.com.
