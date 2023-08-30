INDIANAPOLIS — Schools across the state are receiving unprecedented financial support for school safety.
On Tuesday, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the $30 million funding effort aimed at 474 schools. For many smaller districts, the additional matching grant funding as compared to previous Secured School Safety Grant Awards is significant, and marks the fifth year in a row of record-breaking investments in the safety of Indiana schools, a press release from the gubernatorial office noted. The Secured School Safety Grant program began in 2013.
The increase this year is due to the governor’s 2023 Next Level Agenda budget proposal to increase the grant by $25 million each year. It’s made possible by additional funding from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, which allowed all applications requested - 605 in total - to be approved among the 474 school districts that applied.
“These school safety grants represent another example of historic investments in public safety,” Gov. Holcomb said. “I am pleased we are able to financially support every school that identified safety as a top priority.”
Holcomb’s 2023 agenda also included significant modernizing reforms to the grant through House Enrolled Act 1492, including broader access, greater flexibility, and new uses, the press release indicated.
Local schools approved include Baugo Community Schools, $55,000; Bethany Christian School, $5,835.20; Concord Community Schools, $100,000; Elkhart Community Schools, $100,000; Fairfield Community Schools, $99,454; Goshen Community Schools, $100,000; Middlebury Community Schools, $81,672.; Premier Arts Academy, $26,570; Wa-Nee Community Schools, $100,000; Lakeland Christian Academy, $91,083.89; Wawasee Community Schools, $65,000; Lakeland School Corp., $100,000; Westview School Corp., $91,541; and West Noble School Corp., $100,000.
For many local districts, the money will go toward school resource officers, district police departments and security upgrades.