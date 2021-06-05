UPDATE: Elkhart police released new information Saturday afternoon, including the names of the victims and a corrected age.
ELKHART — A young man was killed and another was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Elkhart on Friday night.
Blaine Fisher, 18, Elkhart, was riding a bicycle when he was struck and killed in the 3000 block of Greenleaf Boulevard. Elkhart police found him and the other victim at the scene after they responded to a call around 11:10 p.m., according to a news release.
Mckade Nielsen, 18, Elkhart, who was on a skateboard when he was struck was taken to Memorial Hospital in South Bend to receive medical treatment for his injuries, the release shows.
Police suspect the two were struck by a white Dodge Ram pickup truck, apparently running on diesel fuel. The truck would also have damage to the front passenger side with a potentially broken headlight, according to the release.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call investigators at 574-295-7070, or to call Michiana CrimeStoppers at 574-288-7867.
