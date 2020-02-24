History Relived

GOSHEN — Goshen Health officials Monday unveiled the contents of a time capsule that had been found after construction began recently on the hospital’s new four-story patient tower.
Mark Podgorski, vice president of hospital operations, said last week when officials announced a time capsule had been located that it was found in the original entrance of Goshen Hospital built in 1954.
The first item Goshen Health President and CEO Randy Christophel removed from the time capsule was a Mason jar filled with a core sample from the Goshen Hospital site.
A photograph from the original groundbreaking, several newspaper articles about the groundbreaking, legislation on the creation of hospitals, documents about the planning stages for the original hospital and two pennies were also among items in the time capsule.
Goshen Health streamed the event via Facebook Live, which had more than 1,800 viewers.
The capsule was discovered in the fall of 2019 after Doug Roth, a retired colleague, presented hospital officials with a newspaper clipping his father, former Mayor Rollin R. Roth, had saved saying there was a capsule and its general location.
Christophel presented Doug Roth a commemorative brick from the original hospital in appreciation for sharing the newspaper clipping.
“I enjoyed it,” Doug Roth said of turning in the newspaper clipping. “It was a pleasure to be able to give it to them so we can all celebrate it together.”
