BRISTOL — As the Bristol Homecoming Festival commences Thursday, it will mark the 140th anniversary of the annual celebration.
The three-day event, lasting through Saturday, has been celebrating the people of Bristol since 1883.
The festival was originally called the Harvest Festival, but it changed to the Watermelon Festival for a while due to a lot of growers in the area. Cathy Burke, the Bristol Homecoming Committee treasurer and parade coordinator, said it has progressed over the years, but it has been relatively similar for the past 25.
There will be a number of events taking place at the family-friendly festival this year, including live music, a car show, a parade, a pageant and more.
This year, the events will kick off at 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, lasting until 11 p.m. each night. Saturday’s will begin at 2 p.m., for the parade.
More than 5,000 people attend the homecoming each year. Burke said her favorite part of the festival is getting to see everybody in town, so the committee tries to help make the celebration accessible for everyone.
There is parking around town that people can use, and there is a handicapped parking lot at the Congdon Park. Burke said the committee has several six-person golf carts that go around to different parking lots to assist people.
“We try to make it as friendly and able for anybody to get down there that can,” she said.
Burke has been helping with the festival for the past 18 years. She is from one of the three families that originally started Bristol, so she feels a responsibility to help the community. There are only about 10 people helping organize the celebration, so almost everyone has two jobs.
“It’s a lot of work, but we know it’s for the town, and that’s why we do it, and we want everyone to have a good time, especially the kids,” Burke said.
Thursday will be wristband day, so community members can ride as many rides as they want for $25. Otherwise, amusement rides are $1.25 each. The annual Bristol Homecoming Pageant will begin at the Bristol Community Church at 6 p.m. This year, only three girls are running for queen. The night will end with a performance from the band Surf Incorporated from 7-9 p.m.
Friday, a tractor pull on Elkhart Street will start off the evening at 5:30 p.m. At the same time, the Bodies in Motion Demonstration, a display of exercises, will commence. The car show will follow shortly after in the St. Mary’s Parking Lot from 6-8 p.m. There will also be live music from Not So Acoustic at 7 p.m. on the gazebo at Congdon Park.
The “Lazy Days of Summer” parade will start off Saturday at 2 p.m. The parade will start at Bristol Elementary School, going down Main Street. Participants can register day of, but they must be at the registration desk at Robert Weed by noon.
There are nine different categories floats can win: drill team, musical, class auto, antique auto, clowns, float, animal, organization and misc.
Burke compared the festival to a “giant block party.”
Throughout the day on Saturday, there will be taekwondo demonstration, a model plane show, a pickleball tournament, giveaways and free children’s activities for kids 12 and under.
Burke has a lot of pride in Bristol, saying the event stands out because it is town based rather than established on the county or an organization.
“You see people you haven’t seen for a long time, you meet new friends,” she said. “The homecoming is the people, and that’s why we continue to do what we do.”
Everything in the celebration is paid for through donations. No registrations are needed for the events except for the pageant, the parade and the Cutest Baby and Cutest Pet Contest. Food is not free, but the St. John’s Episcopal Church is giving away free strawberry shortcakes from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, limit one per person.
At 6 p.m., voting will end for the Eastern Star “Cutest Baby” and “Cutest Pet” contest. Despite there being an animal category and a cutest pet contest, other than service animals, no pets are allowed at the festival. The contest is set up with pictures of people’s pets and babies on jars. The jar with the most donations wins the cutest baby and cutest pet.
Instead of getting a trophy or a ribbon, the winner of the Cutest Baby and Cutest Pet Contest will receive a cash prize. The rest of the money donated in the contest will be given to the Eastern Star booth.
Saturday night will come to a close with a firework show at dusk. Burke believes the Bristol Homecoming Festival has the best fireworks in the area. She said they can be seen from all over town.
“It’s funny but after the grand finale, when they just shoot them off one right after the other … you can hear [people] cheering from the bridge up here to my house,” she said. “Everybody that has ever seen them has said they’re the best in Elkhart County.”
As Burke gets older, she wants to be able to enjoy more of the event rather than put it on. She and the committee are looking for volunteers, and she said they don’t have to be from Bristol.
Ultimately though, Burke said people have to experience the festival to enjoy it and understand her passion. The homecoming reminds her of her childhood and all the times she went as a kid.
“It’s been a part of my life since I was born and in generations back,” she said.
To find more information on the Bristol Homecoming Festival or see the full schedule, visit facebook.com/BristolHomecomingFestival.