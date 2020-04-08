GOSHEN — History will remember 2020 as “the year that wasn’t.”
That’s the outlook of Goshen Historical Society President Ron Hoke, who, just before his lunchtime Friday, pondered how people could best preserve and document aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic experience.
“I suppose that keeping diaries and things of that nature would probably be the thing that would be most useful in the long run,” Hoke said. “ … People are putting off vacations. I think people are going to look back at 2020 as ‘the year that wasn’t’ because the things that happen, that normally would have happened, did not happen. You’re not going to have the Indianapolis 500 when it’s supposed to be. They’re putting off Wimbledon. The politics has kind of gone on the back burner now that people haven’t been doing any of that.”
Often, Hoke said, oral histories are used for research and display purposes at the historical society’s downtown museum.
In addition to anecdotal evidence, Hoke suggested people hold onto newspaper articles, declarations of local government leaders, as well as documentation of briefings from national figures such as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease.
“What was the impact on the kids?” he questioned. “You’ve got a whole senior class here statewide that is not gonna be able to participate in the graduations, they’re not gonna have proms, they’re not gonna have sports, choir concerts at the end of the year, things of that nature that they’re not gonna be able to do.”
Richard Smith, director of the Middlebury Community Historical Museum, concurred.
“What the children are experiencing with the closure of schools and not being able to just go anywhere,” Smith said, “I think that from the children’s point of view, from a historical point of view, that may be some of the most interesting information.”
Smith noted how personal protective equipment and certain medical supplies will be of interest for collections, though health care-related items will likely be sourced long after the present critical need for them has subsided.
Both museums, now closed, were preparing planned exhibits before restrictions limiting operations were instated, the heads said, and have not begun collecting items related to the ongoing pandemic.
“Other than that,” Smith said, “it’s kind of see what happens as it comes along, what sort of things you might encounter that would be historically providing a story of your experience.”
Elkhart County Historical Museum Director Julie Parke suggested looking to elders for a broader historical perspective. Parke suggested journaling, posing questions and conducting interviews through programs such as FaceTime or Zoom, if distance is a factor.
“We always encourage people to talk to their family members, especially their older family members,” Parke said. “And this is a time where it’s important to take advantage of being at home, getting a chance to really hear those stories of older adults whose experiences outstrip some of our younger community members in the amount of life they’ve lived, and not forgetting every person’s memories contribute to our collective history.
“ … Things like that, keeping record for yourself is very valuable. Journals and diaries are so instrumental in helping historians pull together the threads that make up the stories of our past.”
Echoing Smith in her assertion that medical supplies will be sought for collections but at a later, safer date, Park suggested the public simply look around.
“We see a lot of signage we haven’t seen before, graphic materials that represent the 6-foot distance and things like that,” she said. “We could encourage people to photo document their stay-at-home experience. We could ask for people to consider if they’re part of a sewing circle and they’re making masks for their local health care providers, to keep one that would represent the work the community has put into helping mitigate the effects of the virus.”
Though currently closed, Elkhart County Historical Museum is continuing to deliver mission-related content through its social media channels, Parke said, as a skeleton crew has prepared an online March Madness-style bracket, pitting the museum’s top collection objects against each other.
The bracket, created in lieu of one of the nation’s most anticipated sporting events, is yet another reminder of the year that wasn’t.
“We at the museum feel history is about people,” Parke said, “and the people who are living today in this interesting time are going to be forming the basis of what becomes our history of this time down the road.”
