GOSHEN — Community Pro-Education, Radio Horizante 104.3 Oficial, presents the third Goshen Hispanic Heritage Festival this Saturday from 1 to 11 p.m. in downtown Goshen. This is their biggest event yet, with lots of local Hispanic vendors, family-friendly activities and live music to keep people dancing all day.
The event lands on Mexico’s Independence Day, so there will be multiple bands playing including a group from Mexico, Folklórico performances and a kids mariachi, said Niomi Lara, one of the event coordinators. She expects the energy to be high as locals gather and enjoy the culture and excitement of the festival.
There will be 19 vendors participating, and Lara suggests hitting all of them because they’re too good to miss out on. Music is going to be a big part of the event .
The event team did their best to put together a variety of Hispanic food options for everyone to try, but Lara is certain that the food vendors will not disappoint. A few plates include pupusas, tacos, doughnuts, pizza, small bites, and of course Hispanic-styled ice cream and fruit.
This year’s floor plan is different from previous events but still located in downtown Goshen. The event team hopes this will make for an easy stroll and access to all event activities.
There is a lot to look forward to and Lara wants to emphasize that no one is excluded. “We invite everyone from any ethnicity to come out and join us in this beautiful celebration,” she said. “It’s a great way to really bring the community together!”