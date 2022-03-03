WASHINGTON, D.C. — Former Indiana AG Curtis T. Hill Jr. has a new role in the nation’s capital, senior fellow at CURE, the Center for Urban Renewal and Education. CURE is a think tank that addresses poverty and racial inequality through free-market policy solutions, according to information provided by the group.
“CURE’s Fellowship Program is an opportunity for innovative thinkers and doers to add their talent and experience to CURE’s promotion of constitutional and free-market ideas that can drive real change in our distressed communities,” the release reads.
Hill, an Elkhart native, is a graduate of both the Indiana University School of Business and the Indiana University School of Law. A lawyer and the first African American to serve as Attorney General of Indiana from 2017 through 2021, when he was defeated by Todd Rokita. Prior to losing the election, Hill was accused of sexual misconduct by women he was in contact with at a party, but was not convicted of anything. He subsequently had his law license suspended for 30 days by the Indiana Supreme Court for violation of rules or professional conduct. Hill was also formerly Elkhart County Prosecutor, serving four terms.
He is a conservative voice and commentator on criminal justice, race, education, COVID restrictions and personal liberties, the release reads.
“As one of the nation’s leading black voices, Curtis Hill is an exciting addition to our team. As an attorney general, he saw firsthand the damage that government dependence causes to black communities,” said Star Parker, founder and president of CURE.
According to the information provided, “The partnership between Hill and CURE will yield research and the potential establishment of a charter city, or a similarly named independent political unit, aimed at better serving its citizens via a foundational document.”
Hill, a proponent of charter cities, said, “Through this exciting collaboration, we will explore innovative municipal governance models that encourage private investment in our urban centers. We aim to identify strategies for restoring economic vitality to distressed communities that have suffered through extended failed policies and bureaucratic inaction.”
Other proponents say charter cities can better steer their local politics without state or federal intervention. Policymakers will use this model to help build freedom and opportunity free from federal government dependence in our nation’s most distressed communities, the release reads.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.