ELKHART — Elkhart County Parks has three hiking events planned in August at Boot Lake Nature Preserve, 51430 C.R. 3.
Wednesday Bird Walk, which will be held from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, allows attendees to hear the songs of colorful songbirds on a free distance-friendly bird hike. The guided tour will offer birdwatchers the chance to see some of the state’s rare and unusual birds, including Orchard Orioles, Henslow Sparrows, Sedge Wrens, and Sandhill Cranes. Hiking boots, long pants for the prairie, and binoculars are highly recommended. The group will head out at 8 a.m. Anyone interested should register online by Tuesday.
Trail Trekkers: Prairie will be offered from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Aug. 17. This hike allows outdoor explorers between ages 6 to 9 to hike through Boot Lake Nature Preserve and learn what plants and animals call the prairie home. The entire program is outdoors, so participants are encouraged to dress for the weather. Register is required online by Aug. 14.
Hiking Club, which is being offered from 6 to 7 p.m. Aug. 18, allows participants to step out for a self-led hike at the Preserve during the Hiking Club’s monthly event. The hike route will have signs placed along the path, so participants can spread out and walk at their own pace.
Registration online is required by Aug. 17.
All attendees will be required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing during the events. To register for any of the events or for more information, visit elkhartcountyparks.org or call 574-535-6458.
