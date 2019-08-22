NORTH WEBSTER — Three people, including a Nappanee man, were injured in a crash when a car plowed into vehicles at an intersection near North Webster during a high-speed police pursuit Thursday.
Walter Hawthorne, 44, Nappanee, fled from an attempted traffic stop when Kosciusko County police sought to pull over the car he was driving on Armstrong Road near C.R. 450 East around 3 p.m., Kosciusko County police said in a news release.
Hawthorne led police in the pursuit as Armstrong Road became C.R. 500 North for about four miles. He neared Ind. 13 south of North Webster at more than 100 mph, and then drove through a red light at the intersection where his car slammed into a pickup truck, police said.
The crash pushed the truck into a car, causing the car to roll over.
Hawthorne was flown to a hospital in the region to be treated for injuries, and police said he was conscious and alert by Thursday evening.
The driver of the car that overturned, Christopher Ousley of Leesburg, was trapped and had to be freed from the wreckage. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for neck pain. A passenger in his car, Loretta Ousley of Leesburg, was also taken to a hospital in Fort Wayne with a facial injury, the release shows.
The driver of the pickup truck, Joshua Shepherd of North Webster, did not report any injuries at the scene, police said.
The crash is under investigation by police.
