High-speed pursuit leads to crash injuring three

Debris is strewn across the intersection of C.R. 500 North and Ind. 13 south of North Webster at the scene of a three-vehicle crash that injured three people Thursday. Koscisuko County police said a car (not shown) driven by Walter Hawthorne collided with a red pickup truck during a high-speed police pursuit, and the crash pushed the truck into a silver car, causing it to overturn.

 Photo contributed

NORTH WEBSTER — Three people, including a Nappanee man, were injured in a crash when a car plowed into vehicles at an intersection near North Webster during a high-speed police pursuit Thursday.

Walter Hawthorne, 44, Nappanee, fled from an attempted traffic stop when Kosciusko County police sought to pull over the car he was driving on Armstrong Road near C.R. 450 East around 3 p.m., Kosciusko County police said in a news release.

Hawthorne led police in the pursuit as Armstrong Road became C.R. 500 North for about four miles. He neared Ind. 13 south of North Webster at more than 100 mph, and then drove through a red light at the intersection where his car slammed into a pickup truck, police said.

The crash pushed the truck into a car, causing the car to roll over.

Hawthorne was flown to a hospital in the region to be treated for injuries, and police said he was conscious and alert by Thursday evening.

The driver of the car that overturned, Christopher Ousley of Leesburg, was trapped and had to be freed from the wreckage. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for neck pain. A passenger in his car, Loretta Ousley of Leesburg, was also taken to a hospital in Fort Wayne with a facial injury, the release shows.

The driver of the pickup truck, Joshua Shepherd of North Webster, did not report any injuries at the scene, police said.

The crash is under investigation by police.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Aimee Ambrose is a reporter with The Goshen News. She covers courts, police and county government.