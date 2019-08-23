GOSHEN — Organizers of Goshen College’s Study-Service Theology Term are seeking high school applicants for a two-week study experience in Guatemala in June 2020. This is the fourth year that students will be provided with the opportunity to explore their understandings of Jesus’ life and mission in light of contemporary challenges and their own sense of calling, college officials said.
“Developmentally, spiritually and vocationally, this journey to Guatemala has been utterly transformative for those who have been part of SSTT in the past three years,” said Keith Graber Miller, professor of Bible, religion and philosophy at Goshen College and SSTT program director.
Participants are selected through a competitive application process and will be drawn from students from any Christian denominational group in the United States who have completed their sophomore, junior or senior year by June 2020, with priority given to students of color. The deadline to apply is Oct. 31.
Because of a grant from Lilly Endowment Inc., SSTT participants’ will pay $100 once they are selected into the program.
The program will include orientation and study on Goshen College’s campus and two weeks of academic study and field trips in Guatemala along with journal submissions and reflection.
One previous students’ journal entry reads: “I’ve really enjoyed SSTT and I know this experience has marked my life greatly and it is something I’ll never forget and for which I will be forever grateful. I’ve made new friends and I’ve been able to create hopefully unbreakable bonds with them.”
Upon completion of the SSTT program, students will receive academic credit in religion through Goshen College.
“We hope young people in the program are able to think about the decisions, choices and commitments Jesus made during his brief life — commitments to the oppressed, to social justice, and to caring for those on society’s margins — and then apply those learnings to their own faith and life,” said Graber Miller.
To apply, go to goshen.edu/SSTT. If you have questions, contact Graber Miller at keithgm@goshen.edu or 574-535-7436.
