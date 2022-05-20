This past Monday morning I attended the County Commissioner meeting where a solar array ordinance was debated.
It was interesting to listen to the arguments for and against, brought by the public and weighed by the commissioners. Some arguments were more nuanced, and some were more gut-level. It was a mostly-full room, and a lot of people spoke.
A snap summary of the comments might be that those not in favor of the ordinance felt the requirements should make it more difficult to develop large scale solar arrays in the county, while those in favor of the ordinance touted the benefits of solar energy and felt it establishes reasonable guidelines for large installations.
Toward the end of the meeting the commissioners closed the public comment portion and talked among themselves about the merits of the ordinance, in preparation to vote on whether to accept or reject it. It was a little unclear to me which way the vote would go. One commissioner seemed unready to accept it, another seemed pretty comfortable with it, and the third was hard for me to read.
It was at this point that the most interesting comment of the meeting was made. Wrestling with the pros and cons of the ordinance, this commissioner said something to the effect of ‘It seems we’re always going to be looking for more energy and more ways to generate it, and its always going to cost something, and bring some level of controversy. Maybe instead of only thinking about more, we ought to think about using less’ (my paraphrase).
That caught my attention. I quickly looked up and down the row I was sitting in. A couple other people seemed to have sat up. The man and woman sitting in front of me leaned in toward each other and said something, one of them nodded.
I felt like there was a general, faint rustling in the room. We’d heard something which we hadn’t expected. The commissioner was already moving on with other details of their statement while I was still trying to digest that particular bit.
I’ve obviously been thinking about this statement ever since, trying to understand what was arresting about it at that moment. I don’t think it was made either in defense of solar energy, or as an attack — in fact the commissioner said that there was no special love or hate for solar. So it was rather an observation of the reality that we in Elkhart County — and presumably beyond — have an energy consumption habit, and that curtailing it might be better than aiding and abetting it.
I won’t presume to understand what all the underlying reasons for the statement might be — and its not even that extraordinary in and of itself (how many of us have heard, or said, “Turn the light off”?); but in the context of the discussion — about energy generation, energy distribution, renewable energy, public health and safety, property rights, climate change, economy — I felt like it was an important thing for all of us to hear: use less.
Robin Wall Kimmerer, a professor and biologist, writes at length in her book Braiding Sweetgrass about the indigenous concept of the “honorable harvest”. At its core, the concept — which she attributes to many traditional cultures around the world, not only in North America — revolves around respect and reciprocity.
In practice this means that when we use something, especially from the natural world, we don’t take more than we need, we leave enough for unknown others, and that we give something back in return. Its tempting to hear “give something back in return” (reciprocity) and think ‘payment’, what I do when I give my money to the gas station.
But that’s not exactly what the honorable harvest has in mind. Reciprocity, in this case, is bound up with respect, so that when we receive something from the natural world we voluntarily give something back to it. The natural world — its ecological and biological processes and innumerable creatures – have no need for dollar bills or coins or electronic credits (though money can sometimes be a valid proxy – such as buying used or sustainably sourced goods).
What we give in appreciation for what we have received, should be something which actually benefits the creatures and processes around us, which allows them to flourish. This benefits us as well.
The idea of using less energy ultimately has to do with living within our means. Its not easy to determine where our means end, especially in a free-market economy that is built on speculation, loans and debt. And we’re all wrapped up in it together.
But the admonishment to use less, and even more importantly, to consider the needs of others — including non-human others — when we consume, as the reason to use less, is absolutely worthy. We become more fully human when we consume less, because we become more aware of the world around us.
By the way, the county solar ordinance passed.