GOSHEN — On Sunday, Model Elementary School staff and students joined Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation for their second annual 21 Days to Be Kind Challenge. The challenge is designed to encourage young people, families and teachers to build habits that foster kindness and promote the strength and wellness of their communities.
Inspired by the idea that habits are formed by repeating an activity for 21 consecutive days, the challenge calls on participants to practice an act of kindness each day from Sept. 1 to Sept. 21.
The challenge, which will culminate on the U.N. International Day of Peace, Model School officials said, is an opportunity for schools and colleges to kick off the new school year by establishing kinder habits that will last all year.
“Having students, staff and the Model community join together to bring awareness and attention to the good and kindness in our community is a fun and uplifting endeavor,” Model Principal Tami Hicks stated in a press release. “People will make an intentional effort to go above and beyond to show kindness and love to one another.”
Model Elementary School staff and students will participate in the challenge by using social media to share out daily kindness challenges. The school’s staff is asking students, staff and families to capture photos of kind acts and tag #ModelisKind #BeKind21 and #ModeltheWay. Also partnering on the challenge are many nonprofit organizations, government institutions, sports teams and corporations across the country.
“We were overwhelmed by last year’s response to our BeKind21 Challenge. This year, we hope to build on the excitement we saw from thousands of people and dozens of partner organizations,” said Cynthia Germanotta, co-founder, and president of Born This Way Foundation. “Kindness is a simple yet powerful practice. That’s why we’re inviting everyone to join us in establishing kinder habits and building a culture of kindness by putting kindness into action each day from Sept. 1 to Sept. 21 — being kind to your body, mind and community.”
According to a survey commissioned by Born This Way Foundation, young people who describe their environments as kind are also more likely to be mentally healthy. Performing acts of kindness has also been shown to boost reported levels of happiness, self-worth, and calmness while decreasing symptoms of depression.
Participants are asked to pledge their participation in the 21 Days to Be Kind Challenge at www.BornThisWay.Foundation.com/BeKind21. Participants who take the pledge will receive daily emails with exclusive kindness suggestions, tips and inspiration from Born This Way Foundation’s co-founders and partners, and have a chance to be featured on ChannelKindness.org.
About Born This Way Foundation
Led by Lady Gaga and her mother Cynthia Germanotta, Born This Way Foundation was founded in 2012 to support the wellness of young people and empower them.
