BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Humane Society is trying to ensure Elkhart County cats and dogs can stay in their homes, by making sure food availability is not a concern.
“We’ve seen such an increase in people requesting food assistance for their pets,” said Janet Graham, Marketing & Outreach manager at Humane Society of Elkhart County.
Now through Sept. 23, the humane society will be accepting any brand of dry dog or cat food to help struggling pets throughout the county. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, the humane society will also be hosting a Fill-A-Van event at their location, 54687 C.R. 19, Bristol.
“We just want to keep our pantry stocked so if this is a continuing trend we’re going to see, we can keep animals fed,” she explained. “If it’s a simple matter of not being able to feed your animal, if we can provide food, that animal stays in that household. It doesn’t come to us and doesn’t take up more space here, plus it’s staying where it belongs with its family … it’s a win-win for everybody.”
A portion of the food will go to restocking the shelter’s pantry, but some of it will also be passed out during the humane society’s community boost event at Elkhart Housing Authority, 1396 Benham Ave., Elkhart, from noon to 4 p.m. or until supplies run out. There will also be free cat and dog vaccines including rabies and microchipping.
“People can’t get into their vets and it’s not the fault of the vets — they’re not staffed,” Graham said. “There’s not enough of them. It’s a crazy world.”
In addition to helping provide food to fill pantry shelves and help family pets, the humane society is also looking for volunteers to help at the event.
According to a Facebook post from the humane society, they’ve provided food assistance to more than 250 animals in the last two months alone.
“If we can keep those animals in the house, giving them the supplies, it benefits us too in the long run,” Graham said.
The food pantry has been low in stock at the humane society since the pandemic, Graham explained.
“If we don’t have food to provide for cats and dogs, we can’t help people,” she said.
Increases in animals coming to the shelter is also a continued problem. Graham explained that in recent years, kittens have been coming in year-round.
“We’re close to capacity, but we’re keeping our heads above the water,” she said. “It seems like it’s a little bit of an uptick.”
Right now the shelter has many shy cats. They’ll need human interaction in order to learn socialization, she said, but volunteers are also scarce since the pandemic.
“We need people just to come in and sit with our cats and love them,” she said.
Volunteers at the shelter help in a variety of ways from socializing with cats and dogs to working in the Red Barn Resale Shop, which helps to fund the shelter. When there are volunteers, the shop is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the second and fourth Friday and Saturday of the month. Volunteers must be 16 years or older.
Any type of dry dog or cat food is accepted. Items may be dropped off at the weekend Fill-A-Van or at the shelter any other time between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
They’re also accepting donations through Chewy and Amazon, as well as cash donations restricted to the food pantry. Wish lists can be found at https://elkharthumanesociety.org/wish-list.