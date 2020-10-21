The Elkhart County Health Department Wednesday released a report from findings of a COVID-19-related study performed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The report came out amid rising virus cases in the county and two days after Elkhart City Councilman Kevin Bullard told the Elkhart County commissioners at their meeting that a draft of the report he believed Elkhart County Health Officer Dr. Lydia Mertz had should be released.
Mertz told the Goshen News she didn’t know when the report would arrive. She said the original draft, which was riddled with errors, had been sent back to the CDC for corrections, and that it was working its way back through the agency before being returned to the county.
On the cover, the 58-page report notes it was released Oct. 9 and that the assessment period is from July 6 to Aug. 5. Mertz did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday evening.
“The CDC team conducted key informant interviews with members and leaders from the Hispanic or Latino and Amish communities, and employees and managers of recreational vehicle (RV) plants,” the report states. “We conducted the interviews to identify main challenges related to COVID19 prevention and control and topics to emphasize to promote adherence to public health recommendations in the respective communities and workplaces.”
The report included details of meetings with Elkhart, Goshen and Nappanee mayors, as well as county commissioners and discussing their concerns amid the pandemic.
Data was also collected via interviews among leaders from Latino and Amish communities, as well as RV plant managers and employees, according to the report.
Among Amish residents, most of those interviewed reported they didn’t always follow preventive practices, the report states.
“Some participants reported having friends and family who always followed the guidance, other friends and family who never followed it, and others who were in the middle. Several also stated that it was difficult to practice preventive behaviors. Some expressed that cultural practices in the community prevent many from practicing preventive behaviors,” the report noted. “Also, some respondents spoke about the challenge of the work environment as several members worked in factories and plants. Other participants expressed that they would likely not socially distance themselves from sick loved ones or from others if they were sick. They expressed the importance of family connections and would rather die around family in their home than be alone in the hospital.”
Distrust of government, health information, the healthcare system and media was also noted by Amish community members interviewed.
“Frequently, participants found it very hard to identify trusted individuals or organizations when asked. However, after multiple queries, some were able to report that they trust local doctors who they have a relationship with or someone who is from the local area. Some participants simply stated that they were ‘going to trust God.’”
In regard to Latino community members, the CDC report noted financial issues and language barriers are major takeaways from the interviews.
“Participants expressed concern about Hispanic or Latino people’s inability to be off work while sick or with symptoms because they need to pay bills.,” the report states. “The main concern shared by participants was related to having to miss work due to being sick with COVID-19 and not having the means to provide for their family. The other concern mentioned by participants was the fear of infecting a loved one.”
Latino community leaders expressed a need for educational and preventive material delivered in Spanish, the report states.
It was also noted in the summary of interviews with Latino residents that employers were not enforcing prevention measures work.
“They were typically referencing the RV plants and facilities in the area,” the report states. “Hispanic or Latino persons have less access to testing and less financial support for testing relative to other county residents. They are less able to receive care if they are sick due to a lack of insurance and costs. Undocumented migration status also contributes to those health disparities.”
As far as the RV manufacturing plants, the CDC report states that following the initial meetings with ISDH and ECHD members, the health departments wanted to gather information on education and training efforts in the plants, as well as sick leave policies and other concerns in the workplaces.
“Contacting RV employees was challenging,” the report states. “Several employees were concerned with ensuring the interview was anonymous and would not be traced back to them, for fear of reprisal. Others would initially agree to participate in the interview but would then not respond to calls, voicemails, or text messages from the CDC team.”
According to the report, there were “mixed feelings” among the interviewed employees about preventive measures taken at the workplace.
“Some reported that employees follow the prevention measures suggested, but others reported that they are not following them at their workplace. Most of the employees reported that plant management made masks, hand sanitizer, and hand washing stations accessible to them. Several employees reported that it is easy to wash hands, 39 but difficult to consistently and appropriately wear masks due to high temperatures in the workplace. Additionally, employees reported that plant management does not mandate mask use, except in times when employees cannot keep 6 feet away from others,” the report states.
Hispanic or Latino community leaders told CDC epidemiologists health disparities, migration status, comorbidities, working conditions and delay in test results were among principal barriers to preventing spread of virus, and expressed challenges to practicing social distancing at home among family members
RV plant senior executives provided details on training and education about COVID-19 prevention, and a “playbook” developed for manufacturing plants, made adjustments to ensure workers could practice appropriate health and safety precautions at work, and guaranteed paid sick leave to encourage those who were feeling sick to stay home.
As far as data collection and reporting, officials should continue exploring options to improve completeness of race and ethnicity data, standardize the workplace variable in the surveillance system and consider further advertising the state’s COVID-19 dashboard or developing an Elkhart County COVID-19 profile to disseminate regularly among elected officials and other stakeholders, the report recommended.
In regard to community outreach efforts and messages designed specifically for Amish and Latino community members, it was recommended county officials integrate the Health Belief Model for educational messages for Amish and Latino communities and establish a detailed communication plan to effectively reach those communities. For members of the Amish community, messages should focus on the seriousness of the virus, basic information about transmission and encourage prevention measures. Specific to the Latino community members, the CDC recommended county officials make sure messages include prevention methods and information on the severity of the disease and address the misconceptions around natural and alternative medicine as remedies to cure the illness.
“The lack of a cure for the virus should be emphasized,” the report states, adding a list of places available for residents to receive healthcare services and a list of testing sites should be included in the messages, which should be available in Spanish.
For the RV industry workers, county officials were recommended to reach out to employees to gain a broader perspective of their experiences in the workplace, and seek help from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health to strengthen mitigation strategies in the plants.
“Consider direct training with employees on how to maintain social distance while conducting their specific job duties,” the report states, as well as “establish environmental controls to reduce heat in the workplace.”
Recommendations also included increasing understanding and engaging the community in cooperating with contact tracing and increasing the number of Spanish-speaking staff conducting case investigations and contact tracing.
“Based on the data analysis conducted, we were unable to determine if the increase of COVID19 cases is due to community and/or workplace spread. We could not draw a definitive conclusion. Therefore, we recommend that control measures and mitigation messages be disseminated among Elkhart residents to encourage prevention practices everywhere, rather than focusing on one location (e.g., workplace, home, or other gathering place).”
The Indiana State Department of Health on Wednesday nearly doubled the number of counties designated as higher-risk locations for coronavirus spread.
The 1,484 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Tuesday put Indiana at its highest level since early May, the Health Department reported. Such hospitalizations have grown by more than 50% since Sept. 22 — the day before Holcomb announced the changes.
State officials added 15 more coronavirus deaths on Wednesday to raise the state’s death toll to 4,023, including confirmed and presumed coronavirus cases. That’s an increase of 187 deaths in the past week.
