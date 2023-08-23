GOSHEN — It is hot, hot, hot. Not really, but it sure feels that way.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Mark Steinwedel explained that although the temperature was only 87 degrees, the heat index brought the running total to 99 degrees at 2 p.m. Wednesday, with expectations for increase as the heat wave goes on.
“Pretty much all summer we’ve had this big upper-level ridge, what you could call a heat dome that’s just sat over the South,” he explained. “It’s been more significant than it normally is. … Finally, this dome is expanding east.”
In Indiana, a crop-heavy state — especially in Elkhart County, moisture from the vegetation evapotranspires, adding moisture into the air.
Evapotranspiration is a process by which additional moisture is added to the air as water is extracted from soil and crops.
“It’s basically a lot of it has to do with the crops,” Steinwedel said.
Compounding the problem is the fact that the winds are bringing the heat from the southwest and Gulf moisture along for the ride.
“The good news for us is it only lasts a couple of days whereas areas to the south and southwest have been seeing this pretty much all summer,” Steinwedel added. “We’ll get close to records as far as heat and high temperatures. This is the time of year when we can see this heat and high humidity.”
The dew point was 77 degrees at 2 p.m. Wednesday, making the relative humidity feel much higher.
“When people talk about Las Vegas or Phoenix and the dry heat the air temperature might be high but the heat index might be in the mid-40s,” he compared. “That’s how your body is going to feel. It’s going to feel like it’s 110 so your body is stressing out from how muggy it and and also the temperature. It stresses out the body and can quickly lead to heat exhaustion or a heat illness of some type. It will feel awful and it’s a danger if you’re out there working."
Thursday’s temperatures are expected to be in the mid-90s, with a heat index up to 110. For those who are outside briefly, walking to the car or grabbing the mail, a light breeze from the southwest at 15-20 mph will make the heat feel less taxing.
“For those that are out there working or doing anything strenuous, it will have effects if you’re not drinking plenty of fluids and trying to stay out of the sun,” Steinwedel said. “Stay inside, if you can, in an air-conditioned room, and drink plenty of fluids if you have to be outside for any reason.”
The heavy air should dissipate around Thursday night. Forecasts indicate the storm front currently in Michigan is expected to make its way to Indiana by then bringing with it cooler temps hovering between the low 60s and low 80s, and a reprieve from some of the humidity, although Steinwedel said the fall is notorious for high humidity.
As communities wait out the heat, they're taking precautions with cooling stations, canceling activities, some schools are even having indoor recess to prevent heat exhaustion for little ones.
Several local schools shifted athletic practices inside Wednesday and began the week by canceling and/or postponing several competitions scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.
With all fall sports in season, a plethora of events by all area schools were either canceled or postponed due to the extensive heat in the area.
Concord and Wawasee were among local schools who issued statements that all practices scheduled for Wednesday were either shifted indoors or canceled for the afternoon.
“We have had contact with all of our outdoor opponents for Wednesday and Thursday,” Concord athletic director Dave Preheim said Tuesday. “We have already made some schedule changes and I suspect more are to come.”
Some schools acted quickly and brought events forward. Concord and NorthWood were set for a men's tennis match Thursday, but pushed that event up to Tuesday before the heat settled in.
A notable boy's soccer matchup between ranked Northern Lakes Conference rivals Northridge and NorthWood scheduled for Thursday was pushed back to Wednesday, Aug. 30.
Preheim credited the fortunate cool temperatures earlier this summer as being a reason why the current heat is having such an impact.
“We have been spoiled this summer with relatively cool weather,” Preheim said. “Therefore, this heat will be even more dangerous as none of us has had the opportunity to truly acclimate to it.
NorthWood athletic director Roman Smith made sure that his coaches were understanding about how to handle situations like these where players are outside performing intense physical activities in the dry heat.
"We've had extensive discussions with our coaching staff about the importance of hydration and safety in these extreme conditions," Smith said. "Coaches have been vigilant in reminding athletes to drink water consistently before, during and after practice and games."
Some sports enacted changes to competitions as early as Tuesday. During Goshen and Westview's boy's soccer match Tuesday, both teams were allowed a water break halfway through each half to protect against heat exhaustion.
Both Preheim and Smith referenced wet-bulb readings as ways in which teams are determining the safety of playing events as planned. Those readings help measure humidity and temperature among other things.