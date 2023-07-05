ELKHART — Heart City Health of Elkhart is preparing to celebrate 30 years of service in the Elkhart County community.
CEO for Heart City Health since 2016, Esleen Fultz shares the mission and impact that she believes the organization has had on the community.
“Heart City Health is a premier healthcare network providing access to high quality preventive and primary care for our community,” Fultz said. “The origins of Heart City Health go back to Sept. 8, 1993. It started as the dream of Max Abernathy and Bettye Green and began as a free health clinic mostly operated by Green and volunteers. Financially, United Way and other donors supported it until we became a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) look-alike in 2007 with full designation as an FQHC in 2009, which changed our business model to what we are today.”
She shared that as a community health center, they serve everyone regardless of their financial status. If someone has private insurance, Medicaid or are uninsured, they can obtain their care from Heart City Health regardless of their ability to pay for it. Heart City Health is also uniquely focused on treating the whole person. In addition to the wide range of services (dental, behavioral, women’s health, etc.) Heart City Health also has a food insecurity program that allows a family to leave their medical appointment with food to provide a meal for their family as their needs dictate.
“We’re vaccinating our community and boosting their immunity against COVID-19, but we also have a history of doing that with lead vaccinations and many others,” she said. “We’ve helped people find shelter and escape abuse; our staff coordinates transportation for medical appointments, assists with insurance enrollment at our facilities, and assists with finding help for nonmedical needs through community partnerships. Health isn’t just what happens in the office. It follows you everywhere and impacts every area of life. We view healthcare holistically and we bring that service to whoever comes through our doors.”
When it comes to the impact Heart City Health has left on the community, Fultz believes it to be a large one and is shown in several ways.
“It’s a significant impact. In our 30-year history, we’ve outgrown multiple spaces, expanded our services, and been awarded for both the breadth and quality of what we offer. Just recently our Scenic location won two awards,” Fultz said.
Those awards she spoke about include the Kristen Forbes Teen Award. This award is an Outstanding Practice award, meaning it’s given based on clinic vaccination rates. The other is the Erica Frazer Stum HPV Award, which is given to a clinic that has increased the rate of HPV series completion in both girls and boys. She stated that she has big goals for the future as well.
“We have big dreams for the future, too. We know we’ve accomplished a great deal, but there’s a great deal more we’re aiming to achieve,” she said.
When asked what is one memory she has that she believes signifies the impact that Heart City Health has on the community this is what she had to say.
“It’s not easy to choose just one memory, but one that stands out is the impact we have made on the lives of our patients during the holidays,” Fultz said. “The staff often selects a few patient families that are in need due to unexpected unemployment or other disasters. Our outreach team will then coordinate the purchase of gifts and other essentials for the household. I am often amazed by the reaction of the families when they are the recipient of those items — tears of joy, relief, and disbelief displayed with excitement that their healthcare provider cared enough to step in to help at an incredibly stressful time in their lives.”
She finished with sharing some new additions that have and will happen at the Heart City Health facilities.
“We just added chiropractic services at our Simpson location, which is a wonderful addition to what we offer,” Fultz said. “At our women’s location, we’re adding mammogram services, which will allow us to screen for breast cancer, one of the biggest threats to women’s health that’s largely survivable if caught early.”
Fultz provided a list of the different locations that Heart City Health has and what is offered at each location.
Simpson
• 236 Simpson Ave., Elkhart
• Services include: adult primary care, pediatrics, behavioral health, pharmacy, chiropractic care
Scenic
(South-Central Elkhart Neighborhood Improvement Corp.)
• 148 W. Hively Ave., Elkhart
• Services include: adult primary care and pediatrics
Women’s Health
• 1545 Cassopolis St., Elkhart
• Services include: prenatal care, primary care, ultrasound, STD awareness and screenings, OBGYN services and birth control awareness and planning, and mammograms coming soon.
Dental
• 2100 Superior St., Elkhart
• Services include: preventative dental services, urgent dental care, and oral procedures. Light sedation is available.
For more information on Heart City Health or the upcoming event, call 574-293-0052 or visit the website at www.heartcityhealth.org.