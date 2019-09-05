GOSHEN — An Elkhart man in court on one domestic violence case was arrested on charges in a new domestic violence case.
Aristeed Kyle, 37, appeared in Elkhart County Circuit Court Thursday for a hearing to provide an update on the progress of a case filed in July. He’s charged with felony counts of intimidation and domestic battery in that case.
According to the accusations, Kyle struck a person during an argument at a home on Elkhart’s south side in the early morning hours of July 28. Later that morning, as the victim and others were driving away from the home, he allegedly followed their vehicle through Elkhart. One witness heard what sounded like two gunshots from Kyle’s vehicle and believed he shot at the group’s vehicle, Elkhart police said in the probable cause affidavit in the case.
Kyle was arrested that morning during an investigation. Police noted shell casings weren’t found in the area where the witness reported hearing apparent gunfire, the vehicle the group was in didn’t appear to be damaged, and Kyle didn’t have a gun on him when he was arrested, the affidavit shows.
During the court hearing, Kyle’s attorney, Christopher Peterson of the Elkhart County Public Defender’s office, confirmed the scheduled trial date of Nov. 4 in the case. He also said Kyle is looking into hiring a private attorney.
Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Katelyn Doyle then added the prosecutor’s office filed another case against Kyle on Aug. 29, charging him with two Level 6 felony counts of domestic battery. The charges stem from an alleged incident at a house on Elkhart’s south side in March, court information shows.
Judge Michael Christofeno read the charges, noting a warrant was issued with a $50,000 bond.
Kyle, who was free on bond in the first case, was taken into custody on the warrant in the courtroom at the end of the hearing. An initial hearing on the new case will apparently be held at a later date.
