The Elkhart County Health Department wants residents to get back into best practices mode to slow down the numbers of people who are testing positive for the novel coronavirus.
On Thursday, health officials released a statement.
“How is Elkhart County doing? Not well! We have sunk to the orange level by ISDH based on the number of new cases of COVID-19 we are seeing. That means we have a significant community spread of the coronavirus and the disease it causes. We need to change what we’ve been doing, and get back to the preventive measures we had been taking in August that caused our rate to come down then. We need to get vigilant, and get the number of new cases down right away.”
According to health officials, Elkhart County went in one week from 163 cases per 100,000 population to 296 positive cases per 100,000 population. The seven-day positivity rate also went from 6.9% to 7.76%.
Health officials ask that residents wear a cloth face covering in public, use distancing guidelines, avoid crowds and wash their hands frequently.
“If you have even mild symptoms, or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive, please get tested,” the release reads. “We all need to do these things consistently to get the community safe again.”
Also Thursday, Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order extending the adjusted version of the Stage 5 Back On Track Indiana plan and extending the state’s face covering mandate until Nov. 14.
TRICK OR TREAT CANCELED
BRISTOL — The town of Bristol has canceled its trick or treating.
“Unfortunately, due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Elkhart County and our community, the Town of Bristol has reluctantly made the decision to cancel the scheduled town trick or treat published times,” town officials stated in a Facebook post. “We take the responsibility for ensuring the safety and well-being of our community very seriously and feel that this is the right decision at this time.”
