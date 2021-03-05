GOSHEN — Elkhart County Health Officer Bethany Wait urged caution Friday following reports that the county’s steady decline in positive COVID-19 cases in recent weeks appears to have stalled somewhat over the past week.
“So, positive cases, we were going down nicely, but we are up again. And when I say up again, we’ve had some increases in positivity this week at some of our testing sites,” Wait said during a press conference at the Elkhart County Administration Building Friday morning. “It’s not anything that I’m losing sleep over, yet. But certainly when we see increases in positivity, we worry about asymptomatic spread, and spread amongst the community. So, I want to really push that COVID-19 is not over with. We can always go backwards at any time. Hopefully, with hospitalizations and deaths, those would be lower if we did go back up. But, hopefully that won’t happen.”
Speaking of hospitals, Wait noted that the past couple of weeks have been good ones for both the Elkhart and Goshen hospitals in terms of COVID-19 cases.
“Elkhart General this week one day only had one inpatient that was present with COVID-19,” Wait said. “Goshen Hospital last week didn’t have any individuals that were in the intensive care unit. So, we’re making good headway with hospitalizations, and I think that proves that the vaccinations are working really well.”
According to Wait, as of Friday, 43,929 first-dose vaccines have been given in Elkhart County, while a total of 24,989 individuals have received both of their doses, and are now fully vaccinated.
As for the county’s COVID-19 positivity rate, Wait noted that Elkhart County is currently listed at advisory level yellow under the Indiana State Department of Health’s color metric map, which indicates current COVID-19 infection rates per county. An advisory level of yellow indicates moderate community spread.
“Our positivity rate is, I think, 5.77% today. So, that means that we continue to be at facilities being at 50% capacity, we continue to request the safety plan for gatherings that are greater than 25 people, and we are reviewing plans as quickly as possible,” Wait said. “And please remember, we don’t want to shut down your events. We want events to happen. We want us to open back up, but we have to do it safely.
“COVID-19 unfortunately isn’t over yet,” she added. “So, don’t be surprised when we respond about wanting adjustments in your plan. It’s not us trying to be difficult. It’s us trying to keep the community as safe as we possibly can while we try to get back to normal activities.”
PROM AND GRADUATION
And with the end of the current school year fast approaching, two major events currently front and center in Wait’s mind are prom and graduation.
“The health department is already starting to think about how we can proceed with graduations and proms,” Wait said. “So, we are doing a lot education-wise for the schools to kind of give them some guidelines as to how they can do this safely.”
According to Wait, included among the primary guidelines currently being recommended to area schools are: consider outdoor facilities when possible; avoid food and drink; wear masks at all times; and ask venues if refunds are available, as cancellations may become a factor should COVID-19 numbers spike.
“So, we want to allow prom to happen. We want graduations to happen for those kids. The best way that we do that, though, is to do it safely,” Wait said. “And the important thing is, too, for the community, is we’ve got to keep our numbers low so that we can do these fun events.”
SPRING BREAK SAFETY
Wait also made a point of urging caution for all those in the county currently in the process of making travel plans for spring break, particularly those planning trips to the always-popular spring break destination of Florida.
“The (virus) variants worry me, and bringing those variants back into our community. The state of Florida has currently outpaced all of the other states in terms of variant spread. ... So, for individuals going outside of Elkhart County, we ask that you please wear your mask,” Wait said. “The CDC recommends that you quarantine for seven days (upon return). Certainly that would be our preferred method, but I think we also understand that people probably aren’t going to do that. But we do ask to please be careful, as your risk of exposure is higher. And we have not seen any of these variants in our area at this point in time, and we’d prefer it to stay that way.
“Once again, the biggest thing is, if you look at the CDC recommendations, they do recommend that you quarantine for seven days when you come back from vacation, or outside of your kind of home bubble,” she added. “And at the very least, if you don’t want to quarantine, please get tested, and please get tested so we know, so we don’t spread throughout the community.”
