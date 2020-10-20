GOSHEN — Elkhart County Health Officer Dr. Lydia Mertz promises to release a COVID-19-related study led by federal researchers in Elkhart County as soon as it’s available. But the report is apparently still held up within the halls of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“When we get it, we will release it. It’s not a secret document,” Mertz said. “Believe me, we call them all the time.”
Mertz spoke Tuesday, responding to questions that arose from concerns Elkhart City Councilman Kevin Bullard expressed to the Elkhart County commissioners.
The Republican Bullard asked the commissioners during their meeting Monday to have Mertz release what he supposed was a 62-page draft she has. He referred to the results of an expedition a team of CDC epidemiologists undertook in Elkhart County for a few weeks in July.
“This study that they performed was to give us guidance on the next pandemic,” Bullard said.
Anticipating the county could imminently climb to a state-designated “red” status due to rising COVID-19 cases, Bullard said he has contacted Rep. Jackie Walorski, who he said has called Gov. Eric Holcomb to help put pressure on the CDC. He also said he may consider filing a Freedom of Information Act request to have the report released.
The commissioners didn’t think Mertz currently has the report, that it had been sent back to the CDC. They also believed that while the study will provide an analysis of data, they don’t anticipate it including recommendations.
“It’s basically an analysis, which is what they do,” Commissioner Suzanne Weirick said. “For whatever it’s worth, even if you did get the report, I don’t think you’d get what you want out of it.”
Commissioner Mike Yoder agreed, saying he thought the study would focus more on presenting data than providing new recommendations.
“What I gathered is it was more like a research study as to what the attitudes were in the community, what practices were being accepted, what was not being implemented or accepted,” Yoder said.
When the CDC team arrived in July, local emergency management leaders expected the research to focus on pinpointing the coronavirus’ spread during a summer spike in local cases, including how it was spreading among local groups, cultures and locations, as well as effects. There was a hope the data would help provide perspectives on solutions for managing the pandemic since local perspectives were coming up short.
Mertz said she hopes the study will provide some guidance on what caused the county to become a hot spot for COVID activity compared to the rest of the state in July. She also hopes the information will offer insights into how the county can take steps to prevent future hot spots.
“I’m hoping there will be some recommendations about who we would be sending information to and how to do that more effectively,” Mertz said. “Or what techniques work better than others for this population that is getting the disease.”
Mertz couldn’t say when the report will arrive. She said the original draft the health department received after the CDC’s visit was riddled with errors, including references to organizations that don’t operate in Elkhart County.
She said it was sent back to the agency for corrections, and has since undergone a full revision down to re-examining the data. It’s again working its way through the CDC before being returned to the county, she said.
DOLLAR GENERAL VOTE
The commissioners also discussed allowing development to move forward on a new Dollar General store between Middlebury and Millersburg.
By a 2–1 vote Monday, the board approved a proposed rezoning. The move overrode the county plan commission’s split-decision vote last month, as well as a conclusion by planning staff, to recommend denying the development.
Plans call for Dollar General to build a new store along Ind. 13 near C.R. 32. The proposal sought to rezone about four acres of farmland at the site from agricultural to business with a general development plan.
Tom Cowen of Zaremba Group, an Ohio-based real estate development firm representing Dollar General, told the commissioners the project would be on a small portion of a larger tract of land that could also be developed for commercial sites as part of a current deal. He indicated the store would utilize a septic and well system for sewer and water utilities.
Glen Riegsecker, who’s also invested in the Dollar General proposal, spoke in favor of the rezoning. He said he’s working to purchase approximately 25 acres of land around the store’s proposed site, and that he’d like to eventually rezone the property to commercial.
The lack of utilities was a red flag for planning staff, according to county planning manager Jason Auvil. He said public infrastructure for water and sewer services would be needed in order to develop the land in general, despite Dollar General planning to remain on septic.
“For this to develop more intensely for commercial or industrial, you need those things,” Auvil said. “It’s always a bad idea to develop commercially on septic, on well.”
He also raised concerns about traffic on the highway around the site, and that the county’s comprehensive plan calls for preserving farm land.
Weirick agreed, saying work to extend utilities from a local community to the site could be expensive and time-consuming. She echoed farmland preservation concerns.
“Our intention is to conserve ag land, especially in a state of scarcity of farm land, I think that goes along with our comprehensive plan and our overall goals,” Weirick said.
Yoder shared similar concerns. But he pointed out the area’s been targeted for development for a while, though at the same time he wasn’t sure how many more developments could go up around the Dollar General.
Commissioner Frank Lucchese believed the store would provide easier access to groceries in that area, and noted nobody opposed the proposal when it went before the plan commission last month. The board voted 5–4 to recommend denying the rezoning last month, with Lucchese, as a member, among the minority voting to allow it.
He and Yoder, as commissioners, ultimately allowed the rezoning to go through for the Dollar General proposal. Weirick voted against it.
After the vote, Auvil said staff will prepare an ordinance for the commissioners to sign and make it official.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.