GOSHEN — Elkhart County’s health officer praised school staffs for implementing new practices and procedures while adapting to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, she said a few local agencies are poised to replace three testing sites the state is closing in the county.
Dr. Lydia Mertz presented an update on the coronavirus to the county health board members during their meeting Thursday night.
Among the details, Mertz said school staffs have been working through their plans to try and minimize the spread of COVID-19, making changes to daily routines, such as classrooms, recess and cleaning and sanitization since new school years opened earlier this month.
“School systems are actually doing very well. They’re adjusting to a new way of doing every single thing,” Mertz said. “They can do it. They have good plans. They have dedicated staff.”
Mertz said she expects students and staff will continue to need more time to settle into new routines and improve efficiency. She also said cases of COVID-19 among students have not originated within schools so far.
“As of yet, there’s been no cases of school-related positives. We’ve had a few positives from kids who are in school, but they got it from out-of-school activities and family,” Mertz said.
The report came as Goshen Community Schools’ online dashboard Thursday showed 60 students and 12 staff members in the system were quarantined as a result of the virus this week. The numbers also showed 14 students and two staff members had tested positive.
Meanwhile, Mertz said the Indiana State Department of Health intends to close three testing sites in Goshen and Elkhart as community testing is scheduled to take over beginning Tuesday. She said the sites are at the Trinity Square shopping plaza at Chicago and Pike streets in Goshen, Concord Mall and the North Side Gym in Elkhart.
Three local organizations are expected to pick up the reins and run testing sites through grant funding sometime in early September. Mertz said the Center for Healing and Hope will run tests from its facility in Goshen. Goshen Physicians will have a testing site at the Anglemyer Clinic in Nappanee. And Heart City Health will continue testing at Concord Mall.
Mertz cautioned that while community testing is supposed to start Tuesday, she didn’t think every such site would be open by then. She said state employees delivered equipment and materials for those sites to the local health department Wednesday.
