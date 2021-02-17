GOSHEN — While Elkhart County’s COVID-19 positivity rate has been dropping in recent weeks, K-12 school-sponsored events and extracurricular activities in the county will not be seeing any changes to their current virus mitigation policies, at least for the time being.
That’s the word from Elkhart County Health Officer Bethany Wait, who provided a brief update on COVID-19 mitigation efforts within the county’s seven public school systems during the annual joint meeting of the Goshen school board and Goshen City Council on Tuesday evening.
“Overall our numbers look great. They are much improved, they are coming down, and hopefully they are going to stay down,” Wait said in beginning her presentation Tuesday.
According to Wait, Elkhart County is currently listed at advisory level yellow under the Indiana Department of Health’s color metric for COVID-19 positivity rates.
At advisory level yellow, the overall size of social gatherings is strongly recommended to be limited to 100 people or less, and social gatherings and events may take place at a maximum of 50% capacity, all while continuing to maintain proper virus mitigation protocols such as mask-wearing and social distancing.
“Right now we’re at advisory level yellow, which means that our positivity rate is between 5% and 9.9%. We will move to the blue hopefully next week,” Wait said. “That would get us back up to 100% capacity. However, that means that everybody needs to be socially distanced in that 100% capacity. So, if it’s 50 people as your 100% capacity, and everybody can’t be that 6 feet apart, then you can’t have it. So, it’s whichever number comes first.”
SCHOOL POLICY UNCHANGED
Speaking specifically to the county’s seven public school systems, Wait noted that she is thrilled with the ongoing efforts of each school corporation to keep the virus numbers down within their buildings.
“I am highly impressed with all of our county superintendents. Every Wednesday morning we meet, and the collaboration has been great. It helps me in particular to understand how the infections are spreading within our school systems, and they’re not spreading within our schools systems. So, the schools have been doing a phenomenal job about social distancing, hand washing and sanitization within the community schools,” Wait said. “Our quarantine rates for most of the districts run between 1% and 3% of students, which is super low, which tells you that the schools are doing it right. So, if we can mimic what the schools are doing, we can do it right, too, and we can be safe to reopen. And so that’s going to be the goal.”
That said, Wait noted that despite the county’s gradual decline in positive COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, the general consensus among her department and the county’s public school superintendents is that existing virus mitigation policies for school-sponsored events within each district should continue to be maintained at their current levels out of an abundance of caution.
“In talking with the superintendents when the public health order was put in place back in November, it was trying to restrict that spread, in particular with special events within the community. And so, as a group, they decided they would do capacity limits,” Wait said. “So, that’s what we have done for them.”
At present, attendance at K-12 school-sponsored events in the county is limited to the lesser of three options. They are:
• Restricting the maximum number permitted to ensure all guest attendees from separate households can achieve and maintain 6 feet of separation during the entire activity or event;
• Restricting attendance to a maximum of 25% capacity for the facility space being utilized; or
• Restricting event attendance to participants, support personnel and a maximum of four guest attendees per participant
“The majority decided they wanted to keep what we were doing now, and the guidelines that we are doing now. So, that’s what we’re going to do,” Wait said of her recent conversations with the county’s public school superintendents. “We revisit it weekly, and we can always adjust the public health order when we feel like it’s appropriate to do so.”
Following her presentation Tuesday, Goshen Community Schools Superintendent Steven Hope thanked Wait for her ongoing work in assisting the county’s public school systems with their virus mitigation efforts.
“On behalf of all the superintendents in Elkhart County, we really appreciate the wonderful job you’re doing,” Hope said.
Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman offered a similar sentiment in voicing his support for Wait’s ongoing work.
“I think I can successfully speak for the other mayors in Elkhart County, too, that the Wednesday morning meetings with school superintendents, commissioners, you and then the mayors has been very valuable as far as knowing how to plan and what we need to be doing,” Stutsman said. “So, thank you.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.