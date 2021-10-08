GOSHEN — Tired of the politics and pushback that have overshadowed nearly every aspect of her job in recent months, Elkhart County Health Officer Dr. Bethany Wait is ready to do something different.
Wait, who last week announced that she will be resigning from her job at the end of the year, recently spoke with The Goshen News about some of the primary factors that led to her decision to leave the post, as well as why she’s decided to delay her exit until Dec. 31.
“I mean, one reason for waiting was I think it is important that Elkhart County has a health officer, and disrupting the department is the last thing that I want to do, specifically just because I’ve gotten to know these individuals the last nine months, they’ve been fabulous, we’ve had a great time, and we’ve made a difference in our community,” Wait said during a recent interview for The Goshen News Now podcast. “I think we’re nearing almost 40,000 COVID vaccinations in the last nine months, which I’m super proud of. So, I didn’t feel that it was necessary to just abruptly leave, but what I felt going on long-term is I think the thing, the vision that I have for the health department, it just wasn’t going to work, and so I needed to do something different.”
Wait was hired as the county’s health officer Dec. 23, 2020, replacing retiring Health Officer Dr. Lydia Mertz. She assumed her duties Jan. 1 of this year, smack in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
POLITICAL AND PUBLIC BATTLES
And while battling misinformation regarding the coronavirus and pushback by some in the community on things like masking requirements and COVID-19 vaccines were things Wait expected — and willingly dealt with — from day one, she noted that those battles only seemed to escalate with each passing month, culminating in a Sept. 11 decision by Elkhart County Council members to unanimously deny a health department request seeking $1 million a year for three years through a federal grant from the Centers for Disease Control. The grant would have allowed six people to be hired and trained as health educators to work with local minority populations about chronic diseases.
One member of the council, Adam Bujalski, explained at the Sept. 11 meeting that the grant language would have required the health department to assist the federal government in quarantining and COVID isolation. He added he doesn’t like federal mandates.
“That one sentence is my no,” he said. “I refuse to say that whatever the federal government tells me I have to do I have to do. I will never say that.”
It was that decision by the council, she said, that ultimately led to her decision to resign.
“I mean, I think it’s been building the last month or so, and certainly longer than that,” Wait said. “I think the tip of the iceberg, which I think for most people they already know, was the CDC grant being turned down. It was a hit to me personally, it was a hit to I think the department in and of itself, and it definitely did not boost our morale at all.”
Wait said she sees the council’s decision as an unfortunate example of a nonpolitical request being hijacked by politics.
“My personal opinion is that this was what felt to the health department a nonpolitical grant turned into a political grant, and it quickly turned into that when we had one commissioner not approve the grant, and then that just started a tailspin of other people not supporting it, not really knowing what the grant was about, and then turning it into, well, it has to be about COVID, and it has to be about mandating masks, and mandating vaccinations, because the word ‘COVID’ is in the title,” Wait said. “So, soon after the approval by two of the commissioners, I started receiving emails that copied me in the email, but were directed toward the council, not to vote for the grant. And initially I didn’t necessarily think it was going to be a problem, but it rapidly spiraled out of control to the point where there was no walking back on my part to be able to change the rhetoric over this particular grant.”
The grant’s denial, and the lack of support shown her by the council, Wait said, served as portents for what future battles may lie ahead if she were to remain in the health officer position.
“I think that that really was the deciding factor for me, is if I was going to go through this last four weeks every time I wanted to get a grant passed, or any time that I wanted to make some type of change within the health department ... anything that I would have done, it was going to get politicized, and it was going to be a fight, and it was honestly a fight I just didn’t want to have,” Wait said. “And you know, one of the commissioners directly said to me, ‘If you can’t take the heat, get out of the kitchen.’ And I thought, ‘I have to. I agree. I can’t... This is not me. This is not the type of job that I want, and that I would gain joy from.’ And so, it was very apparent that I have to go a separate way. And I can still serve my community in many other ways than just being the health officer. And so I think, for my family’s sake, my entire extended family’s sake, it’s time to find something different.”
SEEKING REPLACEMENT
In a joint statement released early Thursday morning, members of the Elkhart County Board of Health announced that they are in the beginning stages of recruiting a new county health officer to replace Wait once she steps down at the end of this year.
According to Elkhart County Council member Doug Graham, the picking of a replacement for Wait is the primary role of the health board, though their selection will ultimately require final approval by the Elkhart County Commissioners.
“Insofar as the role of a councilman is in regard to spending and taxes only, I would prefer to stay out of this replacement,” Graham added of the hiring process, particularly given the contentious nature of Wait’s exit. “Suffice it to say that I am personally disappointed in some of our citizens’ language in attacking Dr. Wait and hope that we can temper our language and respect others in our community. Having a differing opinion does not give you the license to attack individuals personally. We should and must be better than this.”
As for the expected pace of the recruitment process, Suzanne Weirick, president of the Elkhart County Commissioners, said the county is working through its 2022 budget process and will likely not dive too deeply into the health officer search until that work has concluded.
BOARD MEMBERS RESIGN
Also in Thursday’s statement, it was announced that two of the health board’s seven members, later identified as Dr. Randall Cammenga and Todd Meier, recently tendered their resignations as well.
Meier, whose resignation letter was submitted Sept. 13, said he plans to resign from his board position at the end of the year, while Cammenga in his Sept. 12 resignation letter noted that he would be resigning effective immediately.
While Meier indicated he is leaving to take on a different role in the community that will not allow him extra time to serve on the board, Cammenga specifically referenced the Elkhart County Council’s Sept. 11 denial of the CDC grant and its past treatment of the Elkhart County Health Department as being directly connected to his decision to resign.
“The ECHD has been underfunded for years by the ECC,” Cammenga said in his letter. “This grant was an opportunity to bring health outreach to our communities with no direct tax cost to our community. However, through its actions, the ECC has demonstrated once again that it does not value public health.”
Cammenga went on to note that he and his fellow board members all chose to serve due to a combined interest in public health and advancing needed health care services to minority and underserved populations. As such, he said the board’s members made a unanimous decision to accept the CDC grant funds in order to advance the mission of the county health department.
“The action of the Elkhart County Council was a direct refusal to accept the recommendation of the ECBH, the goal of which was to improve the health of our communities,” Cammenga said. “The ECC chose to make a political decision and not a decision that is in the best interest in the health of our community.
“The ECC has demonstrated that they do not respect the recommendations of the ECBH and this makes it untenable for me to continue to serve on the ECBH,” he added. “This letter is my notification that I am resigning from the ECBH effective immediately. I hope that the ECHD continues to be able to provide high quality health care to our communities in the future.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.