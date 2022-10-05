Goshen Physicians OSM now in Middlebury
GOSHEN — Goshen Physicians Orthopedics & Sports Medicine is now offering appointments at Goshen Physicians Family Medicine Middlebury.
Dr. Kyle Carlson, DO, will provide services at the Middlebury office. He is fellowship trained in adult reconstruction orthopedic surgery and specializes in total joint replacement of hips and knees. Dr. Carlson also treats patients of all ages with general orthopedic problems, including injuries and trauma to bones, ligaments and tendons.
“Our patients welcome the convenience to see an orthopedic specialist close to where they live or work,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and CEO. “This addition to our Middlebury clinic makes appointments for evaluations, in-office procedures and follow-up care more convenient.”
Orthopedic appointments are also available at the main office in Goshen, Goshen Physicians Parkway at 17 in Elkhart and Goshen Physicians Osteopathic Family Clinic in Nappanee.
To schedule an appointment, patients can call the orthopedics office at 574-534-2548.
Safe Sleep Simulators hoped to lower infant mortality
ELKHART — On Friday, the Elkhart County Health Department will host training on newly acquired Safe Sleep Simulation kits.
More than 15 local agencies will be participating in the training and receiving the simulation kits for their use with clients, thanks partly to a grant from the Community Foundation of Elkhart County.
“Reducing the infant mortality rate is our top priority based on our Community Needs Assessment. The simulators will help educate new moms and families through our Healthy Babies program and other pregnancy and family-based organizations in the community,” stated Melanie Sizemore, health administrator for the Elkhart County Health Department. “Family-focused community organizations consistently teaching families Safe Sleep Practices through this new method will hopefully address our poor rates.”
Parkview Health’s Mirro Center for Research and Innovation created the simulation kits as a health education tool which was entered into an innovation competition. According to their website, they hope that by utilizing visual and auditory cues in addition to experiential learning, caregivers will be more adherent to safe sleep practices. The 3D infant model allows educators to address the common misconception surrounding infants choking on vomit or spitting up in the back-to-sleep position.
For more information on the Safe Sleep Simulation Kits, visit www.safesleepsimulation.com.
Walmart Wellness Day to offer flu, COVID shots
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart invites people to Walmart Wellness Day this Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Customers will be able to receive affordable immunizations, including flu, pneumonia, shingles, HPV and more at pharmacies nationwide. COVID-19 bivalent boosters will also be available with no out-of-pocket costs to patients.
Walmart Wellness Day encourages families to stay updated on immunizations, connect with local pharmacists and take advantage of free wellness resources, according to information provided by Walmart. Customers can also learn about overall health and wellness offerings and solutions.
More than 4,600 Walmart pharmacies across the country will host Walmart Wellness Day events, featuring the following health resources, administered by qualified pharmacy teams:
• Affordable immunizations, including flu, pneumonia, shingles, HPV, measles, mumps, whooping cough (TDAP), Hep A & B and more
• No out-of-pocket cost to patient COVID-19 bivalent boosters
• Wellness resources and the opportunity to talk with pharmacists
• Demos, giveaways and product sampling (in select stores)
“As we move into the fall and winter seasons, we want to do our part in helping families remain protected through immunizations,” said Kevin Host, Walmart’s senior vice president of pharmacy.
To find a Wellness Day event in your neighborhood, visit Walmart.com/wellnesshub.
Free drive-up flu, COVID shot clinic Oct. 14
LAGRANGE — A free drive-up clinic offering flu and COVID-19 vaccinations will be open to all residents of LaGrange and surrounding counties Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Parkview LaGrange Hospital will host the clinic in its north parking lot in a collaboration with Topeka Pharmacy and Super Shot.
“We are pleased to be able to offer this event in conjunction with these excellent community partners,” said Jordi Disler, president, Parkview LaGrange Hospital. “We hope many area residents will take advantage of the convenience of obtaining both of these important vaccinations at one event.”
“Annual flu shots have been proven, over many years, to provide safe and effective protection from the seasonal flu,” said Hannah Smith, Topeka Pharmacy clinical pharmacy manager. “Now, we also have two years of experience to show that up-to-date COVID vaccination is also safe and effective against many types of coronavirus. For many people, the shots may not completely prevent sickness, but they certainly help protect against severe and life-threatening cases of influenza and/or COVID.
“Both the flu and COVID especially threaten those most at risk — people over 65 and anyone with chronic diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, COPD and others,” she continued. “Healthy people have a responsibility to get vaccinated and prevent the spread of flu and COVID to high-risk members of our community.”
Anyone age 6 months or older may receive a free flu and/or free COVID vaccine at the Oct. 14 event.
For people who have healthcare coverage, insurance will be billed, if applicable. Questions may be directed to 260-463-9389.
FLU
Although not as deadly as COVID-19, the flu still weakens and kills vulnerable Hoosiers each year. According to the Indiana Department of Health, on average, 5 – 20% of the population comes down with the flu in any given year, and more than 200,000 people are hospitalized due to flu complications.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone age 6 months or older get the flu vaccine annually. The drive-up event will have the regular quadrivalent flu vaccine (covering four strains of flu virus) as well as the high-dose or “enhanced” flu vaccine, which is recommended for people age 65 and older.
COVID
Vaccinators at the Oct. 14 clinic will be able to provide the first or second dose of the primary COVID vaccine series, as well as the bivalent booster, which protects against the original coronavirus strain and the recent BA.4 and BA.5 variants. The clinic will have the Pfizer bivalent booster, and the Moderna bivalent may also be available.
Vaccination experts will be at the drive-up clinic to answer questions and ensure each person receives the appropriate vaccines based on the CDC recommendations for their age and other factors.
Vaccinators familiar with the needs of young patients will also be on hand to provide specialized support for children.
“Super Shot will offer COVID and flu vaccines to children 6 months and older,” said Staci Kaczmarek, clinical manager of Super Shot. “We will have first, second and booster doses of the COVID vaccine at this event. If the new, bivalent booster is approved for children ages 5 – 11 before the event, we plan to have that available as well. Our vaccinators will help parents understand what their child needs based on the latest recommendations.”
Guests should dress appropriately to allow clinic volunteers easy access to their upper arm to administer the vaccinations.
Anyone experiencing signs and symptoms of illness is asked not to participate in this event, but to stay at home instead. Those who believe they may have COVID-19, testing site locations can be found at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/. According to the CDC, COVID-19 symptoms can include any of: fever/chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea and new loss of taste or smell. Many of these symptoms can be associated with flu as well.
The Parkview LaGrange Hospital campus is located on Townline Road, just north of U.S. 20 in LaGrange. Per Parkview Health policy, masks are required indoors.