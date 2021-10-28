To ease the concerns county residents might have about taking a COVID-19 vaccination and to dispel myths, the Elkhart County Health Department has created a countywide Q&A project, “Conversations That Matter.”
Community health worker Madison Kozlowski, along with Wesley Kuric, said they hope to educate instead of shaming people who are not vaccinated.
“In regards to personal health choices,” Kozlowski stated in an email, “we understand that OSHA’S recent recommendations for future COVID-19 vaccination mandates in the workplace may soon force some people to make difficult health decisions. The Health Department hopes to help facilitate these difficult decisions by offering individuals the opportunity to express their questions and concerns.”
All who work or live in Elkhart County have the opportunity to voice why they are hesitant to take the vaccine. A team of local experts, including an infectious disease specialist, will gather, analyze and address a series of community-generated questions.
“These same experts can then provide accurate and honest answers to Elkhart County’s biggest vaccination concerns,” the release reads.
Kozlowski weighed in on the matter.
“Our hope is just that we’re trying to adjust vaccine hesitancy without any of the shaming or drama that’s been going on with it,” Kozlowski said in a phone interview. “We really want to get in there and see why people are hesitant to it so that we can address those issues and maybe help people find the right resources or knowledge that they’re possibly lacking. Overall, we’re just kind of hoping to open up that conversation and to let people know that we’re here to help them and to partner with people really.”
Health Department workers have been developing “Conversations That Matter” for several weeks and just launched it in the community. The health workers have taken several approaches, including emailing and contacting people through general mail systems, and have even gone to public sites including libraries, giving people descriptions and handouts. The handouts have QR codes people can scan and it will lead them to a website, she said.
“We’re really trying to think of places where everyone who wants to be involved in this can,” Kozlowski said.
Kuric and Kozlowski are the ones who are putting the information together and collecting and reviewing forms that people can submit online.
Once they have accumulated questions from the forms, culling similar questions to keep from inundating the doctor answering the questions, they will forward them to a certified infectious disease physician.
He will then answer the questions. The doctor will decide which platform he wants to use to address the questions.
“I don’t know if he’s going to give us video responses or written,” Kozlowski said. “But either way we will make sure that it’s available in a written form so that we can get it back to everybody.”
Originally, the “Conversation” team was going to keep the Q&A up for a month, but they have decided to leave the site up for as long as necessary to get people involved, she said.
People’s concerns about the vaccine should not be brushed aside, Kozlowski said. The hope is that the team can get those questions answered for people and get them over their hesitancy toward taking the vaccine.
The goal, she said, is to help people feel safe in their health decisions especially as the federal government is mandating vaccines for federal workers and eventually businesses that employ more than 100 people. Federal workers and their contractors have a vaccination deadline of Nov. 8. No deadline on other businesses has been set yet.
Kozlowski said that if people are going to have to get the vaccine, “let’s get them to feel a bit better about it. … We want to bridge that gap, and give them straight answers.”
To participate, contact MKozlowski@elkhartcounty.com for physical handouts, which can be mailed or picked up by the team, or go online to:
English form — https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSezFcmFribTZis0iXZW1u-EPvwx2fA462Nb5sf-G866TKkknA/viewform?usp=sf_link
Spanish form — https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/ 1FAIpQLSeRUNY2x-tVKXdCpm3adoJlTvr6Z4l2F55acRbej5lVZ9yK4Q/viewform?usp=sf_link
The Health Department will not get any names or emails. It’s anonymous and the information is confidential, she said.
“We’re excited about it and want to make sure people who want to be involved can,” Kozlowski said.
