GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Health Department plans to hire outside help in an effort to make improvements at the agency, including fixing its website.
The Elkhart County Commissioners approved a request for the health department to sign a contract with South Bend-based civic consulting firm EnFocus Inc.
Dr. Lydia Mertz, the county’s health officer, said the agreement calls for the company to assist with the department’s countywide health needs assessment, evaluate department programs and recommend efficiency measures, and also recommend and help implement new programs.
Mertz also wants ideas on how the health department can utilize social media more effectively and improvements made to the department’s website. She said the site is riddled with issues.
“It’s too bad. I mean, we have pages gone, pages corrupted, and some of our information just isn’t there,” Mertz told the commissioners.
She said the contract is for $40,000 and would run about nine or 10 months. Funding for the agreement is available in the health department’s budget.
