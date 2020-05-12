INDIANAPOLIS — Five new local COVID-19-related deaths were reported Tuesday by the Indiana Department of Health. Three of those deaths were in Elkhart County, one in Noble County and one in St. Joseph County.
As Elkhart County reached its 21st death, a letter from Elkhart County Incident Command was issued:
“As we, at Incident Command, look at the 21st death in Elkhart County and reflect on what we have said so many times in all forms of communication, it occurs to us that we need to continue to say this because some people are not understanding.
“COVID-19 does NOT discriminate. It can and will infect anyone that comes into contact with it. It will infect you and those around you. It will also shed itself on those close to you. So, how do you do the right thing not to infect your family, friends, co-workers, and others when you may not even realize that it is attached to you?
“You use social distancing! You wear a mask as required and as necessary. You wash your hands every two hours at a minimum. You use hand sanitizer in between washing your hands. You avoid touching your face, and you wash frequently touched surfaces to protect your family, friends, co-workers, and others.
“Just because we are opening back up, doesn’t mean the virus is gone. It means that the hospitals are not inundated with COVID-19 patients. Simply put, right now, there is room for you in the ICU. You must take this seriously. Do yourself and everyone else a favor and remain six feet apart. You never know whose life you may have saved, including your own.”
Elkhart County also saw an increase of 31 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus, the largest increase locally. The total is now 525. St. Joseph County had an increase of 18, bringing its total to 847 positive cases.
Here is a look at Tuesday’s numbers:
• Statewide — 25,127 positive cases, up 566; 1,444 deaths, up 33; 150,510 tested, up 4,697.
• Elkhart County — 525 positive cases, up 31; 21 deaths, up three; 4,029 tested.
• LaGrange County — 41 positive cases, up three; two deaths, zero new; 233 tested.
• Noble County — 136 positive cases, up one; 16 deaths, up one; 543 tested.
• Kosciusko County — 47 positive cases, up two; one death, zero new; 1,025 tested.
• St. Joseph County — 847 positive cases, up 18; 27 deaths, up one; 6,170 tested.
• Marshall County — 36 positive cases, up two; one death, zero new; 775 tested.
ICUS, VENTILATORS
Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remains steady. Nearly 45% of ICU beds and more than 81% of ventilators were available as of Tuesday, according to IDH.
A total of 1,444 Hoosiers have been confirmed to have died of COVID-19, an increase of 33 from the previous day. Another 134 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record, IDH reports. Deaths are reported based on when data is received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
Marion County had the most new cases at 136.
NEW TESTING SITES
Beginning today, nearly two dozen additional testing sites will open around the state as part of Indiana’s large-scale testing effort for COVID-19.
Locations and registration will be added to the COVID-19 testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov. Local counties include Marshall, Noble and LaGrange. Additional sites will be added once locations are finalized.
Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing, IDH officials said. Individuals without symptoms who are at high risk because they are older than age 65, have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition, as well as those who are pregnant, live with a high-risk individual or are a member of a minority population that’s at greater risk for severe illness, also are encouraged to get tested.
Individuals should take proof of Indiana residency such as a state-issued ID, work ID or utility bill.
