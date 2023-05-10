ELKHART — The Elkhart County Board of Health has named Dr. Richard Hostetter its permanent Health Officer.
Dr. Hostetter has served in an interim capacity for over a year.
“We look forward to our continued work with Dr. Hostetter — his commitment to the work of the Health Department has helped to guide our forward momentum,” said Paul Shetler Fast, Chair and spokesperson for the Elkhart County Board of Health in a news release. “Dr. Hostetter has been instrumental in our ability to continue to serve the community. For that, we are blessed.”
Through the leadership of the Health Officer and Administrator, the first local annual report in many years is released publicly. The report provides an overview of the Health Department’s work for the calendar year 2022. The annual report can be found on the Health Department’s website https://health.elkhartcounty.com/en/ then by clicking on ECHD 2022 Annual Report.
“We are excited to release this annual report to highlight our work," stated Melanie Sizemore, Health Administrator in the release. "2022 was a year of change for the Elkhart County Health Department. We are excited about working with various organizations to improve our community’s lives, health, and environment.”