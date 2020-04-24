GOSHEN — Local health leaders seemed concerned the county could be caught between a rock and a hard place by a potential re-ignition of the economy while COVID-19 remains a looming threat.
On the one hand, Dr. Lydia Mertz, Elkhart County’s health commissioner, said local residents have generally helped keep the spread of the coronavirus in check by heeding advice and warnings. On the other, while acknowledging people are becoming restless to return to their lives, she worried reopening factories would trigger an increase in new COVID cases.
“Overall, the county has done very well as far as people pretty much doing what we’ve asked them to do: To stay home, wash their hands, take those extra precautions,” Mertz said. “I think they’re getting really tired of doing that, though. And they want to be out and about.”
Mertz spoke during the county health board’s meeting Thursday night. Members appeared via webcams or audio while the public meeting was held through an online platform. The event included a discussion of the health department’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Mertz also provided a report from her role as health commissioner.
“As things open back up, we will see an increase in positive cases. We’re just hoping that we can keep reminding people how important it is to keep distancing and keep washing their hands,” she said with her report.
Mertz added the department will have to think about adjusting its messaging about maintaining safe distances as people start going back out more as summer approaches.
“I don’t want people to start thinking that the virus just disappears in the summer. And some people are kind of thinking that. We need to get better at not spreading the virus. We can be out more and not spread it if we just change a few things.”
The discussion came as Gov. Eric Holcomb said Thursday he’s considering easing state restrictions potentially in early May. Orders in place since March have limited travel, kept people inside to an extent, and led to business closures. The stay-at-home order and similar orders remain set to expire May 1. At the same time, about 515,000 claims for unemployment have been filed over the past five weeks.
Large local employers, including Lippert Components Inc., Thor Industries, Winnebago and Smoker Craft have announced plans to reopen plants beginning May 4.
Dr. Mertz said she expects business reopenings will lead to a rise in new COVID cases, and she hopes a crisis won’t erupt from the process.
“I’m still hoping that it won’t be a surge with a really steep curve that overwhelms hospitals. I’m still hoping that the opening up will be gradual enough that we can keep it flattened; prolonged, but flat,” Mertz said.
RETURNING TO WORK A CONCERN
Dr. Dan Nafziger, chief medical officer at Goshen Health, said he’s also cautiously optimistic about the potential effect of people returning to work.
He described how he tracked the “doubling rate” of coronavirus cases in Elkhart County on a graph. The figures — calculating how frequently the number local cases would double — showed cycles where the county seemed to follow the national trend with cases doubling every two days at first, then slow to every three days, four days, five days, and then to every six days.
“I think we’ve now gone more than six days without getting close to doubling. So it does appear that the curve has been flattened in our county,” Nafziger said.
But as businesses prepare to restart, amid beliefs the outbreak’s peak has passed, Nafziger expressed concerns the virus could still tear through employees.
He pointed to reports that 146 workers at the Tyson meatpacking plant in Logansport recently tested positive for COVID-19, as well as an additional 47 people in Cass County, including those with ties to Tyson employees. The plant is expected to close Saturday, and the remaining employees will be tested, reports said.
Nafziger indicated the coronavirus can be somewhat unpredictable, and its ability to spread can come down to who has it.
“What we know about this virus is that it does seem to behave in a sort of bit inconsistent fashion,” Nafziger said. “It does seem that there are people who are sort of ‘super-spreaders,’ or just way more effective at spreading the virus onto other people than others. So, some people aren’t spreading it much, and other people are spreading it a lot. And all we need to do is have a few people like that get into our nursing homes in the county, or a few people get into the bigger factories, and then we could see quite a big surge even though it looks like we’ve done pretty well bending the curve.”
The unpredictability also has Mertz concerned about this summer, and whether 4th of July celebrations will be held, or even the Elkhart County 4-H Fair.
“We’re hoping to see those things, but this is a virus that nobody has seen before, and we just don’t know for certain how that’s going to work out,” Mertz said.
Elkhart County had 211 positive cases of COVID-19 as of noon Thursday, an increase of 15 cases since Wednesday, Indiana health department figures show. A total of four deaths in the county has been attributed to the virus so far.
Mertz, in her report, credited work and efforts by health department staff, the county’s Emergency Management Agency-led incident command group, local hospitals and residents for their roles in helping mitigating the spread of the virus.
She cautioned against becoming complacent as conditions seem to improve.
“A lot of people are thinking, ‘Well, it’s been a while, and I haven’t been sick, so it must be OK, it must not be a big deal after all,’” Mertz told the health board. “We have not yet seen the surge that we thought we might get. That doesn’t mean that we won’t, but we haven’t seen it yet … We just need to hold on a little longer, doing what we’re doing now. We need to keep doing what we’re doing now for a while longer.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.