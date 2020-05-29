Health concerns, added costs fed decision to suspend Elkhart County Fair

GOSHEN — Liability and logistics amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic factored heavily into the decision to not hold the Elkhart County 4-H Fair this year.
Fair leaders announced the decision Friday, saying the 2020 fair set for July will be postponed a year and run in conjunction with the 2021 fair. Plans remain in place to still hold 4-H livestock shows this year on a limited basis.
“It is with heavy hearts that we must announce that the Elkhart County 4-H Fair Board of Directors has voted to postpone the 2020 fair,” the release states. “The safety of our fairgoers, board, staff, vendors, volunteers, exhibitors, sponsors and our community are our utmost priority, and it is simply not possible to hold our beloved fair this year, safely and financially.”
The vote followed a meeting Thursday between the board’s executive committee and members of county emergency management, the health department, local police, the county commissioners and the mayors of Goshen and Elkhart, said Trent Hostetler, 2020 fair board president.
Ultimately, the decision came down to the ability to ensure health and sanitary standards in the age of COVID-19 and the high additional costs to meet those standards while coronavirus infections continue to spread locally.
“We didn’t feel we could provide a safe environment, and the last thing we want is an outbreak,” Hostetler said, speculating on the possibility of someone becoming ill or dying from an infection they pick up while attending the fair. “We just felt it wasn’t worth the risk.”
He pointed to the fluctuating numbers of positive COVID-19 cases in the county as Indiana grinds through Stage 3 of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s “Back on Track” plan for reigniting the state economy into the summer.
There were 62 new positive cases of the illness reported Friday in Elkhart County, according to Indiana State Health Department officials, which brought the total since late March to 1,163 cases. The county has had 173 new cases reported since Sunday, with each day varying from 14 cases at the lowest on Tuesday to Thursday’s peak of 62 cases. The county has also had a total of 28 deaths attributed to COVID-19, with no deaths reported since May 23, according to the data.
Going into June, the fair board questioned its ability to enforce health standards, such as face masks and social distancing, during a nine-day event which averages 200,000 to 250,000 visitors to the fairgrounds along C.R. 34 near Goshen each year. That’s on top of the various food and commercial vendors and performers during the fair.
“How do you social distance at a fair,” Hostetler asked.
Then there’s the costs to ensure appropriate sanitization during the event.
Hostetler estimated the board would have to put up an additional $200,000 for just sanitation supplies. He said a 55-gallon drum of hand sanitizer would run about $1,300 and cover about 2,000 people per drum.
“And that’s just at the gates. That’s not in the grounds, that’s just at the gates,” he said.
Hostetler added sanitizer would also be needed at doorways to all the buildings, plus supplies and personnel to keep surfaces such as picnic tables clean. Then he questioned the possibilities of running out of sanitizer at times during the fair. He also speculated on the possibility the governor could decide to order the cancellation of fairs in July after the event’s been set up and ready to begin.
“It just became just too hard to justify doing it,” he said.
The decision by the local fair board follows a domino effect of state fairs announcing closures nationwide. Hostetler was especially influenced by the Minnesota State Fair’s recent decision to cancel its dates in late August and early September, given it’s the largest such fair in the U.S.
But while the Elkhart County fair is over before it can begin this year, 4-H livestock shows will still be presented as scheduled. Though they’ll be closed to the public, Hostetler said the board didn’t want to deny the youth participants an opportunity to show their works.
“We felt that was the one thing we could have a win on. Let the kids do their thing,” he said.
The news release also states a hope to provide a smaller, more manageable “alternative event” in August. No further details about that were given, except an assurance to release more information in the near future.
