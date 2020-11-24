Webinar to focus on home safety for aging adults
GOSHEN — Goshen Health is hosting a webinar to help community members learn how to help their aging relatives stay in their homes for as long as possible — as safely as possible.
Marlies Selent-West, Goshen Home Medical, will provide ways to make a home safer at during the free THRIVE zoom webinar at 11 a.m. Dec. 1. There will be time allowed for questions at the end.
Register to attend “Home Safety for Aging Adults — Room by Room” at GoshenHealth.com/THRIVE so you’ll receive the link to the webinar. To find out more, call 574-364-2496.
Bilingual nurse practitioner joins Goshen Physicians
GOSHEN — Nurse practitioner Edith Fraire is now welcoming new patients at Goshen Physicians Family Medicine Elkhart.
Fluent in English and Spanish, Fraire provides culturally sensitive care and can help bridge communication barriers between patients and healthcare providers, according to a news release from Goshen Health recently.
"Patients welcome the continuity of care Edith provides for the entire family," Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and Chief Executive Officer, said. "Her bilingual skills expand access to care for patients throughout our community."
Fraire received a master's degree in nursing from Indiana University South Bend School of Nursing in South Bend, and holds a bachelor's degree in nursing from Goshen College.
Local surgical oncologist published in medical journal
GOSHEN — Dr. Urs von Holzen, a Goshen Center for Cancer Care oncologist, was recently published as lead author in Annals of Surgery, one of the world's most highly referenced surgery journal. Von Holzen is director of surgical oncology at the center, according to a recent news release from Goshen Health officials.
The published article highlighted a research study that evaluated the impact of surgical technique in relation to esophageal cancer patient outcomes after chemotherapy, radiation and targeted therapy were administered.
Annals of Surgery provides the international medical community with information on significant contributions to the advancement of surgical science and practice.
