GOSHEN - Leon Ray Yoder, 44, of Goshen, died at 6:38 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, at the scene of a car/bike accident on County Road 38, Goshen. He was born Oct. 30, 1976, in Goshen to Larry and Anna Mae (Borntrager) Yoder. On Sept. 12, 2002, in Goshen, he married Vonda Yoder. She survives. Survivo…