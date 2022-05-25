Tobias honored with Gardener Award
Nurse wins award
GOSHEN — Goshen Health’s Gardener Award winner is Serena Tobias, a certified medical assistant at Goshen Physicians Family Medicine Pro Park.
In 2022, Goshen Health created the Gardener Award to recognize the contributions of colleagues who are “exceptional people doing exceptional work.”
Tobias was nominated by Wanda Taylor, a patient who wrote, “She is always upbeat. She takes time to listen to my problems. She tells me to take care of myself so I can help those in my family who need me. She is concerned when my blood pressure is too high and tells me to exercise more and eat better. … She makes sure when she needs to take my blood for lab work that she uses a butterfly since it’s sometimes hard to find a vein. … She is as great at her job as the doctor is. I am so glad I found them many years ago.”
“Thank you to all of you for delivering exceptional care, for your commitment to health care. Thank you for bringing the skill set — and your talent, compassion and kindness to what you do every day,” said Erica Prough, Goshen Health director Education Professional Practice in addressing the colleagues gathered to honor Tobias.
In addition to recognizing positive attitudes and professionalism, nominees for the Gardener Award support Goshen Health nurses, providers and staff by providing a timely response to their needs; working well with the healthcare team; and consistently demonstrating compassion, accountability, respect and excellence — the values of the organization.
To find out more about this award, go to GoshenHealth.com/About-Us/Gardener-Award. Nominations can also be submitted through this link.
Expanded services available at Goshen Physicians OSM
GOSHEN — Patients who need revision surgery after hip or knee replacements now have an option at Goshen Physicians Orthopedics & Sports Medicine.
Dr. Kyle Carlson completed a fellowship in adult reconstruction at Detroit Medical Center. So when patients experience problems with hip or knee replacement, they no longer have to travel outside of the community for revision surgery, according to a statement from Goshen Health.
“After 10 to 20 years with a joint replacement, there may be parts of the joint, especially the plastic piece, that may wear out,” Dr. Carlson said. “If a patient has a lot of pain or instability that interferes with their daily activities and enjoyment of life, it can be an indication that their joint may need to be replaced again, which we call a joint revision. Still, before recommending any surgery, we look carefully at nonoperative treatment options such as physical therapy, anti-inflammatory medications and even weight reduction, which can be beneficial in reducing pain.”
Visit GoshenOrtho.com to learn more.
Health board gets new member
ELKHART — On Tuesday, the Elkhart County Board of Health announced Susan Stiffney will join the board starting Thursday.
Stiffney holds a Master of Science in Educational Leadership from Indiana University, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, and a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education, both from Goshen College. She recently retired from Goshen Community Schools.
“As a community leader and an experienced health professional, Susan brings a wealth of knowledge that will continue to improve our services in the community,” said Josi DeHaven, chair and spokesperson for the Elkhart County Board of Health. “Her hands-on perspective in serving our community, especially our most vulnerable, will help guide our priorities for Elkhart County. We are excited to welcome her to the board!”
“I have a passion for improving the health of our community,” Stiffney said. “The board of health role will allow me to continue my engagement with the community and utilize my knowledge and skills to build a healthier Elkhart County.”
During her work at Goshen Community schools, Stiffney was involved in the health and well-being of the students.
She has also been a part of various boards and advisory teams to improve the health of Elkhart County residents, health board officials stated in their announcement.
ServSafe food handler training/exam offeredELKHART — The ServSafe Food Handler course is for anyone who needs basic food safety and food handling training, including home-based vendors, food service workers, volunteers, or others who work with food who only need the basic training. The ServSafe Food Handler training fulfills the food safety training requirements mandated for home-based vendors in the state of Indiana.
Training will take place June 23 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Home & Family Arts building on the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds. Check-in will be from 12:40-1 p.m. Training cost is $40. The half-day training includes a booklet and assessment. The Certificate of Achievement is valid for three years. A photo ID with signature is required to take the assessment (driver’s license, state ID, student ID, military ID, employee ID, U.S. green card, or valid passport). To register with a credit card, visit https://cvent.me/GMrdxd or to register with a check, visit https://bit.ly/ServSafeElkhart to print out a mailable registration form. Registration deadline is June 15.
For more information, contact Karen Richey at krichey@purdue.edu or 574-935-8545. This program and all programs of the Purdue University Extension Service are open to everyone. Those who need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program should call 574-935-8545 by June 9.
Note: This course is not intended for food service managers. To obtain a food service manager certification, people must take the ServSafe Food Protection Manager course and exam.