Nurse practitioner joins Milford practice
GOSHEN — Lylian Hermann has joined Goshen Physicians Family Medicine Milford as a family nurse practitioner.
Hermann works closely with Tamara Kermani, doctor of osteopathic medicine, to expand access to primary care for patients of all ages. Her services range from preventive care and wellness visits to treatment for acute illnesses and management of chronic diseases.
“We’re pleased to expand our family medicine services in the Milford community,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and CEO. “Nurse practitioners like Lylian are dedicated to health promotion, education, counseling and disease prevention that are vital for the health and well-being of families.”
Hermann holds a Master of Science in Nursing from Goshen College. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Bethel College in Mishawaka. She is also fluent in Portuguese and Spanish.
Goshen Physicians opening North Webster location
GOSHEN — Goshen Physicians is opening a new family medicine practice in North Webster.
The office will be located in the North Webster Community Center at 301 N. Main St., Suite 121.
Renovations are underway for the 1,100-square-foot primary care office, which is scheduled to open in December or early 2023. The clinic will include three exam rooms and a phlebotomy room for quick and convenient lab testing, according to information provided by Goshen Health. Future expansion plans include adding a procedure room and additional clinic space.
“As we at North Webster Community Center further our mission to engage in meaningful activities and promote healthy lifestyles, we feel that starts with preventative care and education,” said Emily Worrell, executive director. “Our partnership with Goshen Health is a huge step in creating a sustainable future for our community members, town and our organization and we couldn’t be more thrilled with the addition and opportunities they bring for all of us.”
Chelsea Wolf, doctor of osteopathic medicine, will offer comprehensive health care for patients of all ages. Dr. Wolf is now welcoming new patients at Goshen Physicians Family Medicine Syracuse. She will transition to the North Webster medical office as soon as construction is completed, Goshen Health officials stated in a news release. Patients can call 574-244-0148 to schedule an appointment.
“Expanding access to high quality health care is one of the most important things we do,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and CEO. “The city of North Webster shares our commitment to build a healthier community for everyone.”
Goshen Physicians will host a grand opening celebration for the new facility. Details will be announced closer to the event date.