Diabetics can benefit from consultations, support group
LAGRANGE — LaGrange County residents coping with diabetes can find information on how to manage this chronic disease through Parkview resources.
The pharmacy team at Parkview LaGrange Hospital can provide free, one-on-one consultations to assist with medications, dietary questions and more. Consultations are available by appointment only, and can be arranged by calling 260-463-9370.
In addition, LaGrange residents are welcome to attend the Diabetes Support Group meeting Sept. 30 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St., in Kendallville.
Parkview Noble Hospital’s Caitlyn Bauer, community outreach dietitian, will present information on “What is a carbohydrate?” during the meeting.
Bauer will discuss the science behind carbohydrate digestion and blood glucose control, outline how carbohydrates can be part of a healthy diet, and discuss the benefits of complex carbohydrates. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation, which is sponsored by the Parkview Center for Healthy Living, so attendees are encouraged to bring any questions they have about diabetes and healthy eating.
Past group members and the public are welcome to attend the free meeting on Sept. 30.
Registration in advance is required. Call the Parkview Center for Healthy Living at 260-347-8125 to register.
For the health and safety of all participants, social distancing and face masks are required, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status. Masks must cover the nose and mouth at all times.
A virtual option is available for those who cannot attend the meeting in person. Anyone interested in the virtual option should ask about it when calling to register.
NIHHC makes COVID-19 Pfizer vaccines accessible
ELKHART and WARSAW — The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition ran successful drive-thru COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine clinics on Saturday at two locations, one in Elkhart and one in Warsaw.
At its fourth vaccination event in Elkhart, nine NIHHC and eight Heart City Health volunteers and staff members provided COVID-19 vaccines to the community of Elkhart County in the parking lot of NIHHC’s Elkhart office location, 444 N. Nappanee St., Elkhart. The Pfizer vaccine was administered to 120 people in four hours. 54 people received their first dose, and 66 people received their second dose, according to NIHHC staff. Of those vaccinated in Elkhart, 85% were Hispanic, and 25% were children between 12 and 17 years old.
At their second vaccination event in Warsaw, five volunteers and staff members from NIHHC, five from Kosciusko County Health Department, and two from Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory provided COVID-19 vaccines in the parking lot of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 225 N. Gilliam Drive, Warsaw, information provided by NIHHC reads. The Pfizer vaccine was administered to 161 people in four hours. Fifty-two people received their first dose, and 109 people received their second dose. Of those vaccinated in Warsaw, 73% were Hispanic, and 31% were children between 12 and 17 years old.
Both vaccine clinics were held in partnership with REAL Services, the CDC Foundation, and Radio La Raza WKAM-1460. The event in Warsaw was also supported by the City of Warsaw, K21 Health Foundation, and Bowen Center.
For more information, call NIHHC at 574-522-0966 or toll free at 1-877-21-SALUD or go online to www.nihhc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.