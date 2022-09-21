Goshen Physicians opening new location
GOSHEN — Goshen Physicians is opening a new family medicine practice in North Webster.
The office will be located in the North Webster Community Center at 301 N. Main St., Suite 121, according to a news release.
Renovations are underway for the 1,100-square-foot primary care office, which is scheduled to open in December or early 2023. The clinic will include three exam rooms and a phlebotomy room for quick and convenient lab testing, the release notes. Future expansion plans include adding a procedure room and additional clinic space.
“As we at North Webster Community Center further our mission to engage in meaningful activities and promote healthy lifestyles, we feel that starts with preventative care and education,” said Executive Director Emily Worrell. “Our partnership with Goshen Health is a huge step in creating a sustainable future for our community members, town and our organization and we couldn’t be more thrilled with the addition and opportunities they bring for all of us.”
Chelsea Wolf will offer comprehensive health care for patients of all ages. Wolf is now welcoming new patients at Goshen Physicians Family Medicine Syracuse. She will transition to the North Webster medical office as soon as construction is completed, according to the release.
Patients can call 574-244-0148 to schedule an appointment.
Goshen Physicians will host a grand opening celebration for the new facility, with details to be announced closer to the event date.
County health board to meet Thursday
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Board of Health will meet for its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The meeting will take place in Room 104 of the Elkhart County Administration Building, 117 N. Second St.
The meeting can also be viewed virtually by going online to https://bit.ly/2L4GaES.
The board’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Oct. 27.
Parkview LaGrange hosting Check-Up Day
LAGRANGE — Parkview LaGrange Hospital will host a Check-Up Day event from 7 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday to enable area residents to obtain reduced-cost lab testing.
Check-Up Day, held in conjunction with the Parkview Center for Healthy Living, makes it convenient to obtain common lab tests at a reduced cost, according to a news release. The appointment-only event will take place in conference rooms A and B on the lower level of the hospital, located at 207 N. Townline Road.
Wellness packages have been simplified from the past, the release notes. Instead of packages A, B, C and D, participants can now choose from the customizable Green Package and the deluxe Diamond Package.
The Green Package includes a lipid profile and glycohemoglobin A1C for $50. In addition, participants can opt to add any of these tests onto the Green Package: comprehensive metabolic profile (CMP), $25; complete blood count (CBC), $15; thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH), $30; prostate specific antigen (PSA, for men), $30; and vitamin D, $40.
The Diamond Package consists of the basic Green Package PLUS the CMP, CBC, TSH and PSA for a total cost of $115. Those who wish to purchase a Diamond Package without the PSA may do so for $100.
Anyone selecting a wellness package must fast for 10 to 12 hours before their appointment. Questions may be directed to 260-347-8125. Information can also be found at parkview.com/checkupdays.
Indiana to continue postpartum Medicaid coverage
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration recently received approval from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to continue its practice of extending postpartum coverage for Hoosiers receiving Medicaid during pregnancy from 60 days to one year.
Indiana has been providing this extended coverage since April, and the recent federal announcement will allow it to continue, according to a news release.
Previously, postpartum Medicaid coverage ended after 60 days. In May, Indiana’s Office of Medicaid Policy and Planning asked CMS for approval to extend the postpartum coverage period for traditional Medicaid, Healthy Indiana Plan Maternity and Hoosier Healthwise members. This will apply to all who received maternity care from Medicaid since April 1, the release notes.
The postpartum coverage period is available to any individual who meets one of the following criteria: becomes pregnant while already enrolled in traditional Medicaid, HIP or Hoosier Healthwise; applies and is eligible for Medicaid while pregnant; or applies for Medicaid after the child is born and was both pregnant and eligible in the month of application or one of the three months prior to the application month.
The CMS approval authorizes the extended coverage for Medicaid-eligible individuals for a five-year period, through March 31, 2027.