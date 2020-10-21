Lutheran offers helpline to assist Medicare beneficiaries
FORT WAYNE — Lutheran Health Network announced recently the availability of a toll-free helpline designed to help Medicare beneficiaries select a health plan that fits their needs and budget.
The free helpline connects callers with licensed agents who can assist in comparing traditional Medicare, Medicare Advantage, Supplement and Prescription plans, and then facilitate enrollment in the plan selected. Through this program, it will be easier for Medicare beneficiaries to find a plan that is best for them during Medicare annual enrollment from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, Lutheran officials stated in a news release. Licensed insurance agents are available at no cost or obligation to help consumers find a Medicare plan that meets their health care needs.
Local consumers can access the helpline at 855-583-2003 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday or online at www.medicarecompareusa.com.
Ryan’s Place grief support groups resume
GOSHEN — Ryan’s Place has resumed the Monday evening grief support groups at a new location. Support groups will now be held at Silverwood Mennonite Church, 1745 W. Lincoln Ave., officials announced recently.
Ryan’s Place offers grief support groups for children and families biweekly. Groups are divided by ages: littles, for ages 3-5; children in first through fifth grades; and middle and high schoolers. There are also groups offered for adults. School groups are also beginning at the school’s discretion.
Spanish-speaking groups will be available as well, officials stated, adding that all services Ryan’s Place provides are at no cost to the individual or family.
For more information, call the office at 574-535-1000 or email Lindsy at llocke@ryansplace.org.
New physician joins Parkview group
SHIPSHEWANA — Parkview LaGrange Hospital and Parkview Physicians Group-Family Medicine recently announced the addition of Dr. Milad Hanna to the medical staff.
Hanna is board-certified in family medicine by the American Board of Family Medicine and is a member of the Indiana Academy of Family Physicians, the Christian Medical and Dental Association and the Mennonite Health Fellowship. He is fluent in English and Arabic.
Hanna received his medical degree from Ain Shams University, Cairo, Egypt, and completed his internship and residency training at In His Image Family Medicine in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He served as a clinical assistant professor in the department of family and community medicine at Michigan State University. In 2017, Hanna received the State of Michigan Governor’s Award of Excellence for improving heart health at the Southwestern Medical Clinic in Stevensville, Michigan. He is certified in advanced trauma life support (ATLS) and the National Registry of Certified Medical Examiners.
In 2008, Hanna founded the Aswan Egypt Family Medicine Residency Program, for which he continues to serve as a board member. Each year since 2010, Hanna has volunteered one to two weeks a year on medical mission trips to the Evangelical Mission Hospital in Aswan, Egypt. In the summer of 2006, he served as a member of the earthquake disaster relief team in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, and in 2019, a member of the relief team following Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.
Hanna is a member of Parkview Physicians Group and sees patients at Parkview Physicians Group-Family Medicine, 8175 W. U.S. 20. For more information, call 260-768-7432.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.