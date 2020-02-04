Proactive Diabetes Class will be held Feb. 11
GOSHEN — A Proactive Diabetes Class will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 11 in the Home Care conference room at the Retreat, 1147 Professional Drive.
This class will assist people who have diabetes in their family and may be concerned about their risk and want to make a lifestyle change.
All are welcome. To register, call 574-364-2746 or visit GoshenHealth.com/Find-Events.
Farm stress workshop set for Feb. 26
LAGRANGE — “Weathering the Storm in Agriculture: How to cultivate a productive mindset” is an hour-long workshop for farmers and their families designed to help recognize and respond to signs of chronic stress in themselves and others.
The event will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Feb. 26 at Parkview LaGrange Hospital, 207 N. Townline Road.
During the workshop, participants will learn to recognize the signs and symptoms of chronic stress; build skills to recognize and respond to mental health concerns; learn how to respond and where to go for more help and resources; and access resources for handling stress for a more productive mind set on the farm.
The presenters are Elysia Rodgers, Agricultural & Natural Resources educator, DeKalb County; and Brittney Schori, Health and Human Services educator, LaGrange County.
The workshop, “Weathering the Storm in Agriculture,” is made possible by a collaboration between the Purdue Extension and the Michigan State University Extension. It is funded by a community health improvement grant from Parkview LaGrange Hospital.
The program is free to farmers and their families, and class size is limited. Registration is required by Feb. 19. For additional information or to register, contact Christina Blaskie by calling 260-463-9420 or email her at christina.blaskie@parkview.com.
Nurse practitioner joins Goshen Physicians
GOSHEN — Goshen Physicians Family Medicine recently welcomed nurse practitioner Diana Marmolejos to the Lincoln Avenue practice.
According to Goshen Health officials, Marmolejos provides care for patients of all ages and works closely with a team of health care providers to offer care for issues such as the flu, an ear ache, and another common illness or a chronic condition, such as diabetes or heart disease.
"Diana shares our mission to provide a medical home for patients and help them actively participate in their health," Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and chief executive officer, said.
Marmolejos is fluent in English and Spanish, which allows her to bridge communication barriers with patients and providers, the news release stated. Her nursing experience extends from emergency rooms and intensive care to non-urgent and primary care offices.
In addition to her nurse practitioner certification, Marmolejos holds a bachelor's degree and master of science degree in nursing from Goshen College.
