NeuroCare Center welcomes nurse practitioner
GOSHEN — Beth Jones has joined NeuroCare Center Goshen Physicians as a nurse practitioner. She provides care for patients with a wide range of issues affecting the brain, including dementia, migraines, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, according to information provided by Goshen Health. She also provides stroke care and treats patients with seizures, tremor, multiple sclerosis and neuropathy.
Jones transferred to the NeuroCare Center after nearly three decades of nursing experience at Goshen Hospital. She provided biotherapy and chemotherapy as an oncology nurse, the release reads. She also worked as a medical-surgical nurse and trained in intensive care.
"Our patients welcome the experience that Beth brings to the NeuroCare Center," said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and CEO. "She is dedicated to a patient-centered approach that fits with our mission to provide exceptional care."
Jones received a Master of Science in Nursing from Goshen College 2021. She also holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Purdue University in West Lafayette.
Family nurse practitioner joins Goshen Physicians
GOSHEN — Heather Calkins is welcoming new patients of all ages at Goshen Physicians Family Medicine Pro Park. As a certified family nurse practitioner, Calkins provides comprehensive medical care for the entire family, from infants and adolescents to adults and those in their later years of life, according to information from Goshen Health.
"Primary care is essential to living a healthy life," said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and CEO. "Heather's experience in critical care nursing at Goshen Hospital gives families in our community greater access to exceptional care of acute and chronic illnesses and injuries."
Calkins received a Master of Science and Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Goshen College. She also holds an Associate of Science in Nursing from Ivy Tech Community College in South Bend.
Program to teach training for healthy brains
GOSHEN — Train Your Brain — Ways to Keep Your Brain Healthy is a free, educational program being offered Oct. 21 at the Purdue Extension Elkhart County office at the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds.
The program will be presented by Linda Curley, Purdue University Extension educator in Health & Human Sciences in Lake County. Along with the in-person class at the fairgrounds, there will also be a Zoom option.
To join the program, register in advance by calling the Extension Office at 574-533-0554 or emailing fink24@purdue.edu. This program and all programs of the Purdue University Extension Service are open to everyone. Those who need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program should contact the Extension Office at 574-533-0554 or fink24@purdue.edu by Friday.
Students run the halls for exercise
GOSHEN — Students are running through the hallways, around tracks and in their backyards as part of the Run the Halls program sponsored by Goshen Health.
The free program helps students increase their daily physical activity. Research has demonstrated a link between physical activity, academic success and improvements in obesity-related outcomes, Goshen Health officials stated in a news release.
"Physical activity helps students focus and remember more of what they learn," said Dr. David Coil, medical director at Goshen Physicians. "Run the Halls helps students get the 60 minutes of activity they need every day to grow up strong and healthy."
Goshen Health provides all the training and supplies, including motivational rewards for student participants. Schools can download a digital record-keeping app at no charge to track student progress.
Those who are interested in learning more about how Run the Halls can work in their school can call 574-364-2496 or enroll online at www.GoshenHealth.com/RunTheHalls.
Goshen Health hosts healthful sleep webinar
GOSHEN — Goshen Health is hosting a healthful sleep webinar, titled “Sleep and Your Health” for the THRIVE program on Oct. 12 from noon to 1 p.m.
Naturopathic doctor Shelia Manning from the Goshen Center for Cancer Care will discuss the common sleep challenges and disorders, along with strategies to improve quality of sleep. Dr. Manning specializes in natural therapies and preventive care.
Registration is required for this free webinar at GoshenHealth.com/THRIVE. Participants can also earn rewards for watching THRIVE webinars. For more information, call 574-364-2496.
